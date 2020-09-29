Lemon, garlic sauce, rosemary make flavorful fish dish

Rosemary adds a fragrant touch to sautéed fish fillets.
I have used mahi-mahi, but any type of firm white fish — such as snapper, grouper, tilapia or cod — will work. The cooking time depends on the size of the fish. Count about eight minutes per inch of thickness.
The lemon and garlic sauce flavors the pasta and complements the rosemary on the fish. Any type of short-cut pasta, such as corkscrew or ziti, can be used.
A quick way to chop fresh rosemary is to snip the leaves with scissors while on the stem.
ROSEMARY-CRUSTED MAHI-MAHI
Servings: 2
3/4 pound mahi-mahi
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary or 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 tablespoons pine nuts
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Rinse the fish, and pat dry with paper towel. Press rosemary onto both sides of the fish.
Heat the oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. When skillet is smoking, add fish and brown for 1 minute. Brown second side for another minute. Lower heat, and cook 5 more minutes.
Sprinkle with the pine nuts and salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition information per serving: 227 calories (38% from fat); 9.6 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated); 126 mg cholesterol; 32.2 g protein; 2.2 g carbohydrates; 1.3 g fiber; 155 mg sodium.
LEMON GARLIC PASTA
Servings: 2
1/4 pound penne pasta, about 1 1/2 cups
1/4 pound broccoli florets, about 1 1/4 cups
1/2 tablespoon olive oil, divided use
1 cup sliced onion
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1/2 cup fat free, no-salt-added chicken broth, divided use
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese
Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Add the penne, and boil 8 minutes. Add the broccoli to the saucepan, and continue to boil 2 minutes.
Meanwhile, heat 1 teaspoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion, and sauté 2-3 minutes. Add the garlic, chicken broth, remaining olive oil and lemon juice. Cook 2 minutes.
Drain pasta, and add to the skillet. Toss well for a minute. Add salt and pepper to taste, and sprinkle Parmesan cheese on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 316 calories (17% from fat); 5.9 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.1 g monounsaturated); 4 mg cholesterol; 12.7 g protein; 54.7 g carbohydrates; 3.1 g fiber; 129 mg sodium.
