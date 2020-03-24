The moment I started making banana bread, a sense of calm began to wash over my jittery, anxious self.
Moving through those familiar rituals — measuring flour and sugar, cracking eggs, greasing a pan — turned out to be the kitchen equivalent of a deep cleansing breath.
Once the house began to fill with the tantalizing scent of this childhood favorite, I was certain that I’d made the right decision to pull out the mixer and heat the oven.
I’ve always been aware of the concept of stress baking, but only as an intellectual abstraction. But in this time of ongoing crisis, baking has become a new meditation of choice, an emotional salve.
I highly recommend it.
Start with these time-tested crowd-pleasers, reliable for their uncomplicated nature. No ingredients that stretch beyond pantry staples, no challenging techniques, no out-of-the-ordinary equipment. Also, they’re delicious.
One peek into a refrigerator drawer filled with Braeburns and McIntoshes, and my imagination immediately dashed to fragrant, cinnamon-scented baked apples, and to “Comfort Me With Apples,” the second (and best, in my opinion) of food writer Ruth Reichl’s series of memoirs; I think I’ll download it on Kindle and reread. And because it’s fruit, it’s good for you, right?
I’m baking coffee cake because it’s not just for breakfast, and because I happened to have sour cream on hand and blueberries in the freezer. And cinnamon, always; my spice rack is never without it. Coffee cake also has a long shelf life, a key selling feature for the housebound.
There are almost always a few ripe bananas in our freezer, waiting to be converted into smoothies. Or, better yet, banana bread. This recipe is adapted from the one that my late mother-in-law used to feed her family.
CINNAMONY BAKED APPLES
Servings: 6
21/4 cups brown sugar, divided
11/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon, divided
11/2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
6 medium-to-large tart baking apples, washed (do not peel)
3/4 cup raisins
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest
3 tablespoons Calvados, divided (If you can’t find the apple brandy, feel free to substitute apple juice, regular brandy or even water)
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces of equal size
Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
In a saucepan over medium-high heat, combine 2 cups water, 3/4 cup brown sugar, 1/2 tablespoon cinnamon and the lemon juice. Bring to a boil, and cook for 3 minutes. Remove syrup from heat, and reserve.
Remove the apple cores, but do not cut all the way through the bottoms.
In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 11/2 cups brown sugar, remaining 1 tablespoon cinnamon, raisins, pecans and lemon zest. Fill each apple with brown sugar mixture, to within 1/4 inch of the top. Pour 1 teaspoon Calvados over the filling in each apple, and top with 1/2 tablespoon butter.
Transfer the apples to prepared baking dish. Stir the remaining 1 tablespoon Calvados into the reserved syrup, and pour syrup over apples. Bake apples until tender, about 1 hour, basting them occasionally with the syrup in the pan.
Remove from oven, and use a slotted spoon to transfer the apples to a serving dish. Pour the syrup from the pan into a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, and cook until slightly reduced, about 5 minutes. Cool slightly, then pour 1 tablespoon of syrup over each apple, and serve remaining syrup at the table.
— From “The Silver Palate Cookbook: 25th Anniversary Edition” by Julee Rosso and Sheila Lukins
SOUR CREAM COFFEE CAKE WITH CINNAMON STREUSEL
Servings: 12
For the streusel:
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into dice
For the cake:
21/2 cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for pan
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
3 eggs
1 cup sour cream
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 cups blueberries, raspberry, blackberries or pitted sweet cherries, fresh or frozen
In a medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup flour, brown sugar and cinnamon. Add 6 tablespoons butter, and, using a pastry blender or your fingers, blend until mixture is crumbly. Reserve.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan.
In a large bowl, sift together 21/2 cups flour, baking powder and baking soda.
In an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat 1 cup butter and 1 cup granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Scrape down the bowl. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping the bowl down as needed. Add the sour cream, vanilla extract and salt, mixing until well incorporated.
Reduce speed to low, and add the flour mixture in thirds, mixing just until everything is blended together. Gently fold in berries (the batter will be thick).
Scrape batter into prepared pan, and spread it evenly with a spatula. Sprinkle streusel mixture evenly over batter. Sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons granulated sugar over streusel.
Bake until the top of the cake is golden brown and a skewer inserted into the center of the cake comes out with a few crumbs clinging but no batter, about 45-50 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through baking.
Remove from oven, and transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for at least 10-15 minutes. Cut cake into squares, and serve warm.
— Adapted from “The Dahlia Bakery Cookbook” by Tom Douglas
CATHERINE DAVID’S BANANA BREAD
Makes: 1 loaf
13/4 cups flour, plus extra for pan
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus extra for pan
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/3 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs, well beaten
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup mashed very ripe bananas (2-3 bananas)
1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Toast the walnuts by placing them in a dry skillet over medium heat, and cook, stirring (or shaking the pan frequently) until they just begin to release their fragrance, about 3-4 minutes. Alternatively, heat the oven to 325 degrees, and spread the nuts on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake, stirring often, for 4-6 minutes.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees, and butter the bottom and sides of a 5-inch-by-9-inch-by-3-inch loaf pan, then dust with flour, tapping out any excess.
In a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
In a bowl of an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat the butter, brown sugar and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla extract, and beat until thoroughly combined. Reduce speed to low, and add flour mixture in thirds, alternating with the mashed bananas and beginning and ending with flour mixture, mixing only until just combined. Fold in the walnuts.
Scrape batter into prepared pan, and bake until nicely browned and a tester inserted into the center of the bread comes out fairly clean (with bananas, this bread is moister than most). Remove from oven, and transfer pan to a wire rack to cool for 15 minutes before removing from pan.
Variations: Add a half-cup of a whole range of ingredients: chopped bittersweet or semisweet chocolate; unsweetened cocoa; shredded coconut; pitted and chopped dates; or chopped (and toasted) pecans, macadamia nuts, pistachios or unsalted peanuts. If you have unflavored yogurt, sour cream or buttermilk, add 1/4 cup after beating in the eggs, which will make the cake more moist and rich. No brown sugar? Just use 2/3 cup granulated sugar instead. If you have whole-wheat flour on hand, substitute 1/2 cup of the all-purpose flour with whole-wheat flour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.