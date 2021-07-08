NEWBURYPORT — Veterinarian and professor Sarah Courchesne presents “The Secret Lives of Gulls” in a Zoom program sponsored by Newburyport Public Library on July 20 at 7 p.m.
Courchesne will look at the social structure and behavior of one of New England’s most familiar and abundant bird species, according to a library press release.
Most people do not know gulls have rich social lives, the press release said. Pairs often stay together for many years and equally contribute to the incubation of eggs and raising of hatchlings.
Those who log into the program will learn about the lives of the gulls that nest each year on Appledore Island, off the southern Maine coast, and how they care for their young, how their population is doing in the Gulf of Maine, and how their individual quirks and personalities play out in the wild.
Register online via the website at www.newburyportpl.org/events/ or by calling the library at 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Zoom emails a link to participants upon registration. If you do not receive a link, call the library.
