First, I want you to know that I am sending out much love and light to all of you reading this article today. The level of fear and uncertainty in our world right now is both surreal and unsettling for most of us, and so I would like to acknowledge this on the outset.
Changing times often require us to reevaluate many facets of our lives — emotionally and physically, even spiritually. Where are we drawing our strength to be able to even comprehend what’s next for us as we hunker down in our homes, awaiting next steps?
As a coach, my days have recently been filled with many conversations with people of all walks of life — people just like you who are looking to reframe their lives under the current climate. And as I understand that many things are uncertain, it is crucial that we find ways to ground ourselves by creating small actionable steps throughout our days so that we can not only survive, but thrive, through these challenging times.
What are some areas we can focus on so as to create a greater sense of structure and certainty? Let’s go over some basics.
Your physicality: How are you feeling in your body right now? Are you feeling disconnected? Out of shape? Disheartened? Maybe even disgusted? What I noticed the first week of the quarantine was that people were excited to get in shape and take on the fitness goals that they have been putting off for months, maybe even years.
Well, if you have been reading my articles long enough, you know that I often speak of the short fuse of motivation. We can use it for only so long before it fades like a sparkler on the Fourth of July. Have you heard the expression “the freshman 15”? How about the “COVID-19”? I know I got a good chuckle when I first heard this, but based on many conversations I have had, this newly coined expression is not too far off the mark.
The cure? Create an image in your mind on how you want to look and feel when you are free to roam the premises. What are you wearing? What are you doing? Often, our motivation to get more fit fades because we don't have a clear enough vision on how we want to look and feel when we have attained our goals. Now is the perfect time to reset your vision.
The good news is that each day is a new day, and we have the opportunity to begin again. Commit to healthier food choices. Get moving to work your muscles, namely the most important one you have: your heart.
Your emotional health: With all of this uncertainty in the air, the level of anxiety has not only grown within ourselves but also our homes, our communities and throughout our world. Despite our best efforts to stay positive and upbeat, stress creeps in and upends our joy.
What to do? Breathe in the uncertainty of this moment and accept that all we can do is be here now. Stress and anxiety feed like piranhas on our fears of the unknown. Make a conscious choice to feed inner feelings of peace and hope instead.
How to do that? We must acknowledge all our varied emotions we are experiencing and name them loud and proud, because if we don’t, they stake their claim and infiltrate our minds with self-defeating thoughts and wreak havoc not only on our self-esteem, but also our intimate relationships.
We are all feeling more vulnerable during this time. No one is immune. Choose to let kindness and understanding lead in your conversations. Sure, tension is high, but the good news is that we are always just one breath away from deeper inner peace and healthier communication. Embrace this expression that silence truly is golden. Live the mantra “peace within, peace without,” and see how different and how much more fulfilling your life can become.
Your spiritual center: No matter your religious affiliation, spiritual identity or lack thereof, we are all here right here, right now on this journey together on Planet Earth. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could come together with some common ground and understanding on ways we can move forward and through this pandemic with greater acceptance of our differences and more respect for the natural resources that our world provides?
Not to sound all Pollyanna and everything, but what if this was the time we have been waiting for to right our priorities? To be the healthiest version of ourselves? To stand in for others who don’t have the ability to do so? To live our true passion and no longer hide from what we have been called here to do? To have real and meaningful relationships with the people we love and who equally love us back? To have a deeper connection with the great mystery, the Divine?
Because after all the Netflix binge watching, the bread making and closet organizing, the toilet paper hoarding and leaf raking, doesn’t it feel like just the right time to settle in finally with one great sigh and welcome our wondrous and messy and brilliant and wrinkled-up selves home?
Kate McKay is an American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer, motivational speaker, author and business consultant. Contact her at kate@kate-mckay.com.
