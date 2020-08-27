Dear readers,
I will be taking some time off from writing my column as I take my life on the road over the next several months. I want to thank all of you for traveling this journey with me over the last several years. It has been my honor to share my knowledge, insight and personal stories with you, and I will be forever grateful to all of you.
To your continued success!
Kate McKay

What does a perfect day look like to you? What are you doing? Who are you with? And does some form of exercise fall into that perfect day?
If not, you are not alone.
A study put out by BMC Public Health highlights a fascinating revelation: It is not lack of time or other excuses that prohibit so many from exercising, but actually their own beliefs about putting themselves first in their own self-care that own derails them. In other words, we feel that if we add exercise into our day, it will take away from other must-do’s in our lives, like taking care of others. Many view taking time to exercise as selfish, especially during highly stressful times.
The BMC study used two different focus groups classified as low and high “actives” and interviewed them about not only their thoughts and experiences with exercise, but also asked them to list what made them feel happy and successful. What did their perfect days look like, and why?
The top four feel-goods for the participants in the study were as follows:
1. Connecting with others.
2. Being in service to others.
3. Participating in leisure activities and hobbies.
4. Feeling relaxed and free from daily pressure.
Do these four resonate with you? I know they sure do resonate with me.
What I found most interesting about this study was that the “low active” group viewed exercise as hindering those happiness indicators listed above, whereas those in the “high active” group placed exercise as integral to their internal happiness quotient and overall quality of life. Interesting, right?
So why the difference?
What the study brought to light is that we may be looking at exercise and what motivates and drives us to participate from the wrong vantage point. The question now becomes: In what way can we inspire the “low active” group to shift from thinking exercise takes away happiness to believing that exercise actually enhances the four feel-goods listed above?
Much of my work as a coach is helping people do just that, by encouraging them to shift their beliefs from viewing exercise as taking away their experience of happiness and success to actually enhancing it. Quite a feat, yet extremely fulfilling work. Because the truth is that if I can help people shift their beliefs and habits around exercise and nutrition, their happiness quotient goes up exponentially.
Are you curious to know how you, too, can embrace more happiness, even during this current high-stress situation in our world?
Great!
Let’s go over some simple strategies (what I like to call "mind-shifting") that will help you do just that.
1. Start to imagine that exercise will actually bring you closer to others, not draw you away. People who choose an active lifestyle very often find a community of like-minded individuals who support each other through their fitness process. Nothing is more motivating to not only be inspired, but also inspire others on your wellness journey. It’s such an immediate feel-good. Some suggestions include taking a walk with your partner, riding bikes with your kids or doing a group exercise with others over Zoom.
This is actually one of the primary reasons I love my work as a coach so much. The relationships I build with my clients add such a rich quality to my life, I cannot imagine NOT doing it! Trust that adding fitness into your life will enhance your relations with others. Vitality is a wonderful quality to share.
2. Do you feel you don’t have time to work out because you are too busy caring for others? Well, I have to ask you, how well are you able to care for others if you feel sick, tired, fatigued and put-upon day in and day out? It’s time to stop this self-limiting and unhealthy belief. Now is the perfect time to adopt a new way of self-talk that promotes your taking better care of YOU. There is nothing noble about sacrificing your own health by putting others' well-being in front of your own. It’s time for you to start declaring that out loud. You deserve to be healthy. You really do. Please claim this once and for all.
3. Find a form of exercise that lights you up. Some people just love Zumba. For others, it’s yoga, lifting weights or hiking in the woods. Give yourself permission to go for it. The afterglow of post-exercise, both physically and emotionally, is real and can last for hours, even days. It’s your turn to participate in your life. Not only will you sleep better, but will also likely experience a significant decrease in pain and inflammation, not to mention the added benefit of lower incidences of anxiety and depression.
Each day is a gift. It is up to us on how we want to design it. Give yourself permission to set an intention on how your best day will look. Imagine yourself as your happiest, healthiest and successful self. As the expression goes, we reap what we sow. Isn’t it time you sowed the seeds of your highest and best self?
Much love to all, and remember, keep moving!
Kate McKay, an American Council on Exercise-certified personal trainer, motivational speaker, author and business consultant, resides in Newburyport. Contact her at kate@kate-mckay.com, and check out her new podcast at https://bit.ly/katemckay.
