Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.