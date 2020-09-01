Make waves with stuffed zucchini boats

Are you tired yet of all that garden-fresh zucchini?
After you’ve marinated it in olive oil, lemon juice and vinegar; shredded it for a vegan crust for pizza; sliced it for salads; pan-fried it with butter; and grated it into breads and muffins, consider making boats with it.
Choose the fattest one of the bunch; slice it in half lengthwise; scoop out the flesh; and stuff it with sausage, tomatoes and cheese. It’s easy, the kids will love it and it turns something that’s so often the butt of a joke into one people will appreciate.
I used spicy Sicilian sausage, but sweet or hot Italian sausage can be used, too. If you don’t have fresh tomatoes, it’s perfectly OK to used canned or even stir in a little marinara or jarred tomato sauce.
You’ll know the dish is done when you can easily pierce the zucchini with a fork or knife, and the cheese on top turns golden brown.
STUFFED ZUCCHINI BOATS
Servings: 4
2 large zucchini, cut in half lengthwise
1 tablespoon olive oil, divided
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, divided
1 pound mild or spicy Italian sausage
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 sweet onion, finely minced
2 large tomatoes, chopped (about 2 cups)
1 teaspoon fresh or dried oregano
1 teaspoon fresh or dried thyme
Large pinch red pepper flakes, or more to taste
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
1/4 cup toasted breadcrumbs
Chopped parsley, for garnish
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Using a spoon, scoop out the interior flesh from the zucchini halves, and set aside. Place the hollowed-out zucchini in a baking pan, and drizzle with 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil. Season with salt and pepper.
Add remaining 1/2 tablespoon olive oil to a medium-sized frying pan. When oil is hot, add the sausage and cook until it starts to lose its pink color. Add the garlic, and cook for 1 minute. Add the onion, reserved zucchini flesh and tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, then add the oregano, thyme and red pepper. Cook until veggies are tender and fragrant, 4-5 minutes.
Spoon 1/4 sausage mixture into each zucchini boat. Evenly divide the Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses on top, along with toasted breadcrumbs and parsley.
Bake until zucchini is easily pierced with a fork or knife, about 20-25 minutes. Serve immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.