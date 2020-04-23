We humans, perhaps a bit arrogantly, like to think that although we ourselves prey on many other species, we have no predators. We are the dominant species on Earth, untouchable by lions and tigers and bears, to quote Dorothy in "The Wizard of Oz." Alas, COVID-19 is putting us in our place, letting us know that, like our victims, the only sure defense is to run and hide.
An even worse example is the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. At that time, there were no antibiotics or antivirals. Although Edward Jenner had created the first vaccine, for smallpox, over 100 years earlier, the possibility of creating and mass-producing a flu vaccine was negligible until the 1940s.
COVID-19 is likely to run a close second, but that early vicious flu infected a quarter of the world’s population, 500 million, and killed an estimated 50 million, 10% of those infected.
They did run and hide, invoking the same social distancing practice as we do today. But where was the best place to run and hide from such an invisible predator?
Hiding in plain sight
Did you know that ultraviolet radiation deactivates many viruses? Did you know that hospital patients exposed to more extended sunlight require 20% less pain meds? Did you know that heart attack patients recover better in wards well lit by sun? Did you know that the best assurance of 1918 flu recovery was being in sunlit open air? Did you know that in one hospital, so-called open-air therapy reduced fatalities from 40% to just over 10%?
The takeaway from these and other observations is that, despite our government's warning to stay inside at home, your best defense against COVID-19 is probably to get out into fresh air and sunlight as much as possible.
The good and the bad
All of this has to do with the ultraviolet light that’s part of the sunlight you see. UV has some real benefits, but it’s also dangerous. There are four types (bands) of ultraviolet light categorized by their wavelength: UVA, UVB, UVC and Far-UVC. Each of these affects you in importantly different ways.
UVA is the longest wavelength, and the most prevalent in the sunlight reaching Earth, about 95%. UVA penetrates to the second layer of your skin (dermis) and is responsible for a good 80% of what we call aging of your skin, everything from wrinkles to age spots.
UVB is the next shortest wavelength, and amounts to about 5% of the UV getting to us. UVB just gets to the surface layer of your skin, the epidermis. It can damage the DNA in your skin, resulting in sunburn and eventually skin cancers. These downsides are possible also, but to a lesser degree, with UVA.
UVC is shorter yet, and very powerful. In sunlight, however, all of the UVC is filtered out by Earth’s ozone layer.
In the mid- to late 19th century, research showed that UVC was outstanding at sterilization. Since then, artificially created UVC has been used to sterilize hospitals, airplanes, factories and offices, as well as drinking water. In China now, UVC is a primary weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Entire buses are being sterilized, as are hospital floors, using robots, and even banks are sterilizing their money; let’s hope that doesn’t keep it from reproducing!
However, don’t let UVC get anywhere near your skin. While UVB may give you a sunburn in a few hours, UVC will burn you severely in a few seconds. WHO has issued a stern warning against using UVC to sterilize your hands.
Far-UVC is a fourth, even shorter wavelength UV. It appears to be a lot safer for human cells than UVC, but still deadly to microorganisms. Full-scale testing and use on real humans remains to be done, and is unlikely to help with the current pandemic.
As shown in the 1918 pandemic, the UVA and UVB in direct sunlight is beneficial, but the positive effects may take longer than you would like. It is, for example, possible to sterilize water in sunlight, but only after leaving it there for six hours.
UV isn’t the whole answer
In addition to ultraviolet light, there is a variety of light therapies that have been shown to be beneficial. I’ll focus on just one of those, red light therapy. For a long time, RLT has been used to improve skin conditions. Now, its therapeutic benefits are being fast-tracked into providing help with COVID-19.
Red light is at the opposite end of the light spectrum from UV; it has relatively long wavelengths, allowing it to penetrate more deeply. Its effect regarding COVID-19 is not in killing the virus, but rather in preventing it from taking over your body. How it does this is not complicated.
Nitric oxide
Nitric oxide (NO) is a molecule created naturally in your body; it’s different from the nitrous oxide (N2O) we used to call laughing gas. One of the main functions of NO is to relax your blood vessels to allow the easy flow of nutrients and other factors throughout your body. In addition, NO is an important way for your cells to communicate, and it has been shown to inhibit the effect of various microorganisms, including coronaviruses.
Relatively recent research in Sweden found that NO prevented the SARS virus from replicating; SARS is very similar to COVID-19. What NO does is prevent the synthesis of the virus’s genetic RNA, and so stops it from spreading. The importance of RLT is in its enhancing your body’s production of NO.
Just for information, there are other great ways to increase NO:
Lung inflammation
Collagen is another naturally occurring substance in your body. In fact, it’s the most abundant protein you have. Collagen is an essential protein used in building your bones, skin, muscles, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels and teeth. It’s like the glue that holds all these structures together. Its name comes from the Greek word kólla, which means "glue."
The problem is that with severe infections like COVID-19, deposits of collagen tend to accumulate in your lungs, where you definitely do not need glue. As it happens, RLT is very good at regulating the production of collagen, reducing these deposits and so reducing the effects of lung inflammation. It also encourages the regeneration of tissues and itself reduces inflammation.
Blunting spikes
COVID-19 is a virus wrapped in an envelope of fats and four proteins. One of those four proteins is seen as spikes on the surface of the envelope and is important in getting the virus into healthy cells in your body. This protein is photosensitive, and so it’s a great target for RLT. RLT can blunt these spikes, as it were, making it difficult or impossible for them to infect your cells.
Whatever you do
The single most important thing regarding COVID-19 is to keep your immune system healthy: healthy through diet, healthy through rest, healthy through exercise. Why not have a nice nap in the sun after your walk?
