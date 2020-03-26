Aren’t you really tired of reading about COVID-19? Me too. I’m tired of hearing that we’ll have to be hermits for the next year. I’m tired of hearing that half the planet is going to be wiped out. I’m tired of hearing that even my best friend may be my worst enemy. Even if these things are true, and they may be to some extent, I’m tired of hearing more about dire consequences than about doing something positive.
One of the most dangerous things I see and hear is the result of fear, of being wrenched out of the commonplace, of being surrounded by near-panic. That dangerous thing is stress. The most dangerous result of this global stressor is that it weakens that thing you most need to fight-off COVID-19, your immune system.
What is stress?
I suspect that there is hardly a person reading this column that doesn’t have an instinctive idea of what I mean by “stress.” I suspect also that most of you have some firsthand experience of being stressed, and some have felt close to the breaking point in a life filled daily with stressors, those things that make you feel stressed. Some may have been hospitalized as a result of the psychological and physical consequences of severe stress. Some of you may have experienced the devastating chronic effects of what we call post-traumatic stress disorder.
I would like to give you a nice, clear definition of stress, but such is not to be found in the medical nor psychological literature. Austrian-Canadian endocrinologist Hans Selye coined the modern term stress in 1936 and called it “the nonspecific response of the body to any demand for change.” He later changed this to “the rate of wear and tear upon the body” as we adjust to a continually changing environment.
And what about now, when many of your familiar stressors are replaced by the fear of getting in someone’s sneeze-way?
The one thing that most can agree upon is that when something stressful happens, your fight-or-flight response kicks in, and that’s no different for COVID-19.
What is fight-or-flight?
You do not turn fight-or-flight on or off by deciding to do so. It is an automatic reaction of your entire system to situations that are perceived to be dangerous. Your system goes on high alert, and instantly, your adrenal gland secretes a cascade of stress hormones and neurotransmitters like adrenaline, dopamine and cortisol. Your heart beats faster, digestion slows, some blood vessels constrict, while those leading to muscles dilate. There may be shaking, tunnel vision, reduction in hearing and other effects. In addition, there is inhibition of sexual arousal, salivation and tearing. Your body is ready for maximum response to the threat either by fighting it or fleeing from it.
However, the stressors do not necessarily have to be life-threatening, as it would be if you were about to be hit by a car. In your work environment, the daily pressures to do more than you can do, to interact with too many other people, to be evaluated, will bring on fight-or-flight. You know some other causes: mortgage, deadlines, taxes, conflicts, harassment and more.
And these days, it’s the anxiety and uncertainty of where you stand vis-à-vis COVID-19.
Isn’t that good?
Fight-or-flight is definitely important to survival in a world that is rough-and-tumble either physically or emotionally. The problem is that if unbalanced, the effects of stress accumulate. If you can’t fight or flee in an office or child or elder care situation, for example, then that stress response is never resolved, and the next stress builds upon the previous ones. Eventually, you may suffer what’s called adrenal fatigue: Your system just can’t keep up with the demand and begins to shut down.
Early on, you may experience mild forms of distress such as headache and the occasional sleepless night. If the stress is not reduced, then it can cause more serious problems such as hypertension, a weakened immune system, cardiovascular disease, anxiety and more. Chronic experience of being stressed is epidemic in America. An American Psychological Association poll revealed that 42% of respondents reported that their stress levels increased year by year.
What can you do about it?
The single most effective solution to chronic stress is to get rid of the stressors. Alas, however, you can’t just pitch your kids out of the car or quit your job. So, what else?
How about a vacation? This sounds good, but it’s only a temporary solution, as you will return to the same “rat race” at the end, and that vacation may be counterproductive.
I remember a study I read long ago while in graduate school in psychology. Experimenters had two groups of rats running on wheels in a cage. One group was required to keep going without a break until death. The other group was given regular breaks in the running schedule. The surprising result was that the rats that were given breaks died sooner than those that kept running. The sardonic conclusion they drew was that it’s not the work that kills you, but the vacations.
Fight-or-flight is designed to be an emergency response, not a chronic condition. The point is that you need a way to modulate chronic stress so that there is balance between fight-or-flight and its opposite, which is the rest-and-digest response.
What is rest-and-digest?
Where fight-or-flight slows digestive processes, rest-and-digest speeds them up. Where fight-or-flight accelerates your heart, rest-and-digest slows it down. Where fight-or-flight means high alert, rest-and-digest means relaxation.
Rest-and-digest is responsible for sexual arousal, tearing, salivation and other functions. It is also the monitor and controller that maintains homeostasis in your body, the balance and maintenance of your body’s systems. Spending a lot of time in rest-and-digest is essential for your long-term health.
What can you do about it?
There are numerous drugs intended to reduce your stress level. They have names like Celexa, Paxil and Prozac. Alas, however, they often have more deleterious side effects than their benefit justifies. In some cases that only you and your doctor can assess, drugs may be necessary.
Before going that route, however, I suggest trying some self-help methods. They are easy to state: yoga, deep breathing, meditation and massage, for examples. It can also be as easy as taking a walk with a friend, working on a hobby or just getting out into nature.
My acupuncturist friend, Ann, reminds me that laughing out loud and often is good for your immunity. Not only does laughter decrease your stress hormones, but it increases your counter-infection antibodies. It also releases your feel-good chemicals, the endorphins.
The important part is to do something regularly to let go of dwelling on the stressors. This is more difficult than it sounds. It requires discipline to use these because adding something more to your already overstressed life can be off-putting.
Rest-and-digest is controlled by four of your cranial nerves, the broadest influencer being the vagus nerve. There are also three nerves in your sacrum that participate in this response. I have an MYK (myokinesthetic) treatment that is specifically designed to stimulate the vagus nerve and get your rest-and-digest going. After some initial close-together treatments, weekly or less frequent meetings can go a long way to keeping rest-and-digest active and available in your body.
When asked recently by a couple of people how I could remove their stress, I responded that I cannot remove your stressors, but I can help you to manage your stress more constructively. One patient summed up her relief by saying: “This kind of stressful situation would have made me crazy, but it doesn’t anymore.”
Final thought
Generally, I go to some lengths to avoid having this column be an infomercial, but I’m concerned about your getting some stress relief should you desire it. Alas, many of my local colleagues in complementary medicine who might help with your stress have closed their practices indefinitely: acupuncture, physical therapy, classic massage and more. And the mayor has now closed my in-person practice, as well.
The good news is that many of my treatments, vagus stimulation for stress relief being one of them, can be done by you on yourself, with online guidance from me.
Bob Keller maintains a holistic practice in Newburyport. He offers medical massage therapy for pain relief, as well as psychological counseling, dream work and spiritual direction. Many patients call him Dr. Bob and accuse him of doing miracles, but he is not a medical doctor nor a divinity. His expertise is medical massage therapy, understanding this miracle we call the human being. He can be reached at 978-465-5111 or rk2name@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.