Making Sense of Medicine: Is something bugging you?

You see someone with a scratchy throat, sneezing, constantly running nose, cough and more. You ask what’s the matter, and your friend says: “I’ve got a bug!” And indeed, it is a “bug.” But what does that mean other than days on end of misery?
It could be the “common cold,” which is called “common” because more than a billion of us get one (or more) every year. Although the symptoms are pretty familiar, it’s not just one thing. In fact, the common cold may be caused by over 200 different viruses, and it’s probably the most common reason for missing school and work.
About four strains of those are a type called coronavirus and account for about 20% of colds. These have been so mild that over the years, there was little research into them until the SARS epidemic in 2003 and MERS in 2012. In these days, your cold symptoms may actually be signs of the latest so-called 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which can be deadly.
What is a virus?
Under normal conditions, our bodies are filled with an assortment of cells and other things we can’t see or experience directly. Many of those are essential to our daily living of healthy lives, but there are some nasty actors, as well. Where the cold is concerned, the bad actors are viruses.
There are also about 200 different types of normal cells in the body, and they number many trillion. We have nerve and muscle and blood cells, as well as those that line the nasal and respiratory passages. These cells are alive in the sense that they breathe, they eat, they reproduce and they die. As long as the cells in your body are alive, you are alive.
A virus is completely different: It can’t do any of that on its own, and so one questions whether the virus is alive. A coronavirus is a tiny particle (one-millionth of an inch long) that consists simply of a single strand of genetic material, RNA in this case. It’s called an envelope virus because it’s wrapped in a couple of proteins. In addition, the coronavirus has spikes that make it look like the sun’s corona (hence the name) that bind to specific receptors on your healthy cells and then penetrate them.
What’s happening in your body?
Because viruses don’t have the machinery to grow and reproduce, they need a host cell with those capabilities in which to “live” and make more viruses. Viruses are everywhere and always waiting to encounter a lively host cell. A virus gets into your body through your nose or mouth, and once in, it awaits a host cell to infect.
Once a host cell is found, the virus attaches to the cell and releases its RNA into the cell. RNA contains instructions for what to do and how to do things. In this case, the virus takes over the normal cell’s life machinery and instructs it to make more viruses. Because the coronavirus has just a single strand of RNA, its replication is prone to numerous rapid mutations that allow it to infect not only new cell types but new species, as well.
These new viruses either leak out of the cell or kill it, and move on to new host cells.
The milder common cold viruses tend to infect your upper respiratory tract, your nose and throat, while the more seriously damaging coronavirus infects the lower respiratory tract, your lungs. This can easily lead to pneumonia.
Your immune response
We speak as though the virus causes your symptoms, but in actuality, the cold symptoms are caused mainly by your immune system’s response to the virus. That is, when nasal cells are infected, they release proteins called interferons, whose job is to shut down replication of the invaders and to trigger a whole host of other antiviral activity, including inflammation and death of the infected cells. This may stimulate mucus gland secretion, as well as activate your sneeze and cough reflexes, thus producing the cold symptoms.
The more virulent the virus, the bigger the immune response. In some ways, this is not good for you. That is, if your immune system is totally occupied fighting a viral infection, it has nothing to spare for fighting other conditions you may have. This is a major reason why most of the people who have died from COVID-19, currently about 3.4%, according to the World Health Organization, have had other serious conditions, called comorbidities. These include autoimmune diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory diseases and hypertension. Those who contract COVID-19 are given antibiotics, not to control the virus, but to keep other bacterial infections from gaining ground.
Don’t panic.
Listening to the press, and to those who feed it, as well as watching the recent major drops in world financial markets, you would think we are on the verge of the total annihilation of civilization as we know it. This is simply not true.
The original Chinese estimate of the deadliness of COVID-19 now seems overestimated. It appears that the risk of death is less than it was for SARS and MERS. In fact, far more people die of the flu each year, 56,000, than are likely to die of COVID-19.
It is true that there is no known cure for COVID-19, nor is there a vaccine to prevent it. There are, however, plenty of things you can do for yourself.
First of all, do all the things you would normally do to avoid getting a cold: Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching things touched by someone with a cold, keep your hands away from your face, stay out of the line of fire of someone who is sneezing or coughing, and drink a lot of water.
In addition, do a daily saline irrigation of your nasal passages (Ayr, neti pot, etc.) and a saltwater gargle. What this does is help make your nose and throat tissues inhospitable to infecting agents.
Factually, there is evidence that large doses of vitamin C, especially intravenous, may be beneficial. The IV administration is important because the absorption of vitamin C administered orally is less than 1% of that of IV. Research shows that only at very high IV doses does vitamin C generate hydrogen peroxide, which is anathema to a virus like COVID-19. That said, there are also reports of people consuming 20 grams a day of oral vitamin C who have remained uninfected by COVID-19 while others in the family have become very sick with it.
There is evidence also that a deficiency of the mineral selenium may be a cause of susceptibility to the flu, as well as to COVID-19.
There is, of course, no definitive relationship established at this point. The selenium possibility is easy to correct, however, and is best done with foods, not supplements. If you eat a couple of Brazil nuts each day or a couple of eggs or, even better, a half-bar of Equal Exchange 80% dark chocolate, you will get all the selenium you need. Caution: Do not exceed 400 micrograms a day, as this is way more than you need and can lead to selenium toxicity. Your daily need is on the order of 50-70 micrograms per day.
Finally
The dangers of COVID-19 are not to be taken lightly, as it is indeed a virulent virus. That said, keeping your system in optimal health and observing simple cleanliness precautions can help keep you from contracting it, or at least minimize its effect on you.
I like the dark chocolate idea.
Bob Keller maintains a holistic practice in Newburyport. He offers medical massage therapy for pain relief, as well as psychological counseling, dream work and spiritual direction. Many patients call him Dr. Bob and accuse him of doing miracles, but he is not a medical doctor nor a divinity. His expertise is medical massage therapy, understanding this miracle we call the human being. He can be reached at 978-465-5111 or rk2name@gmail.com.
