Even in 2020, heart disease is still the No. 1 cause of death, accounting for almost a quarter of all deaths. Coronary artery and heart valve problems are the most common causes, and one of the main causes of those problems is blood pressure.
Coursing throughout your body, day in and day out from before you were born until you die, is a magical substance we call blood, about 6 quarts of it. Your heart, beating almost 3 billion times in your lifetime, pumps your blood through 60,000 to 100,000 miles of blood vessels, making a complete circuit in a minute or so.
And just in case you’re wondering, no one blood vessel is anywhere near 60,000 miles long. The longest vessel in your body is the great saphenous vein that transports spent blood upward from your feet, leg and thigh. It runs up your leg from your ankle to your groin.
What’s the problem?
The problems caused by uncontrolled high blood pressure are myriad. These include heart attack from blocked arteries, stroke, vision loss and sexual dysfunction, just to name a few.
Regarding heart attack: When your blood pressure is chronically high, it makes tears in your blood vessels. These injuries make possible the accumulation of the plaque associated with LDL cholesterol, gradually blocking the vessel.
How blood circulation works.
It’s really simple in concept. Your heart has two pairs of pumping chambers, one pair to your right and one pair to your left.
There are four kinds of vessel that carry your blood. Arteries carry oxygen- and nutrient-rich blood away from the left side of your heart to the rest of your body. They branch into smaller vessels called arterioles and finally become the tiny capillaries where oxygen and nutrients are delivered to the cells that need them. From there, the used blood is returned to the heart in veins.
This oxygen-depleted blood returns to the right side of the heart and is pumped to your lungs, where the blood acquires new oxygen and is returned to the left side of your heart for distribution to your body.
What is blood pressure?
Your heart contracts, squeezing blood out into your two main arteries: the aorta, which distributes blood to the body, and the pulmonary artery, which takes spent blood to your lungs. Your heart then relaxes only to repeat the contracting and relaxing about 60-70 times per minute in a resting adult. Each cycle is called a heartbeat.
In measuring blood pressure, one actually measures the pressure in your arteries, that is, the force being applied to the arterial walls at two different times. The first measure is taken when the heart beats, the time of greatest force when it squeezes blood out into your arteries. This is called the systolic pressure, which comes from the Greek word "systole," meaning to draw together or contract. The second measure is taken when the heart relaxes. This is called the diastolic pressure, from the Greek "diastole," meaning to dilate.
BP is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg). What this means is that if you have a tube that contains the element mercury, which is a liquid metal at room temperature, and you apply a certain pressure to the base of the tube, then the mercury would rise in the tube a certain number of millimeters. So, a pressure of 120 means the mercury would rise 120 millimeters in the tube.
If your systolic pressure is 120 mmHg and the diastolic pressure is 80 mmHg, then this is usually written as 120/80, mmHg being understood.
Incidentally, the unlikely chemical symbol for Mercury, Hg, comes from the Latin word "hydrargyrus," liquid silver.
High, low, normal.
Your blood pressure changes from minute to minute depending on what you’re doing, how much fluid you’ve drunk, how stressed you feel and other factors. To get a consistent reading of your BP, you or your doctor might take it when you are feeling calm, after you have been at rest for a time and not recently had food or drink. Under these conditions, your BP is likely to be at its lowest.
The American Heart Association considers that the normal adult should have a BP of 120/80 or less. It also has ranges of BP related to how concerned you should be about your circulatory health. The stages are named using the term hypertension, which means simply high blood pressure. Interestingly, it can also mean a state of high psychological stress.
Briefly, there are four categories of BP other than normal:
- Prehypertension, systolic 120-139 or diastolic 80-89: This is not a problem, but needs to be monitored regularly.
- Hypertension 1, systolic 140-159 or diastolic 90-99: At this stage, you should consider letting your doctor prescribe some BP-lowering medication and to suggest some lifestyle changes to lower your BP.
- Hypertension 2, systolic 160-179 or diastolic 100+: This is serious business, and if you haven’t seen your doctor about BP, it’s important now that you do.
- Hypertensive crisis, systolic 180+ or diastolic 110+: At this stage, you need emergency treatment.
Remember that we’re talking about normal resting BP. If you’ve been running or are temporarily stressed or have consumed a lot of water, then your BP may spike to 170 or more, and this is not a problem. In fact, one would expect such a result. But if your resting BP is repeatedly that high, then you need help.
What affects BP?
Simply put, BP is affected by the amount of blood in your system, by how fast your heart beats and how much blood each beat pumps, and by the resistance to flow in your arteries.
The more blood in your system, called blood volume, the harder your heart and vessels have to work to move it, and your body has a way of regulating this. Blood volume is determined by the amount of water and sodium you take in; by the amount excreted by your kidneys; and by the amount lost through the gastrointestinal tract, lungs and skin. If excessive water and sodium are ingested, then the kidneys respond by excreting more sodium and water in the urine. Conversely, if there is too little intake of water and sodium, the kidneys reduce excretion, reserving those substances for the creation of new blood.
When your heart beats fast, as when you’re running or stressed in other ways, the blood pumped out of your heart, cardiac output, increases, thus increasing BP in your arteries. Generally, this is not a problem as long as the stress is short term, giving way to lower blood output in due course. However, living or working in situations where the stress is constantly high means that your entire cardiac and circulatory system is constantly running at peak performance, and likely to wear out sooner than you might like.
The other major factor in BP is the condition of the arteries and veins throughout your body, and this is where heart and circulatory problems are found frequently. Arteries are naturally open elastic tubes, meaning they can expand or contract to help regulate BP as your life circumstances change. As life progresses, however, there are factors that tend to reduce the elasticity of these vessels and to narrow the passage through them, that lead to a degenerative condition called hardening of the arteries (atherosclerosis). The early triggers of this process may be smoking, viruses, chemicals, drugs or others. There may as well be deposits called plaque, which result from accumulation of low-density lipoprotein (LDL), as described in my column on cholesterol.
Although this process seems naturally to accompany aging, one can live in a way to keep BP under control by encouraging dilation of the vessels, vasodilation. Regular exercise and losing excess weight are important in vasodilation, as is diet.
Among the best natural vasodilators is nitric oxide, not to be confused with nitrous oxide, which is an anesthetic one calls laughing gas. And the best way to encourage nitric oxide production is by eating foods high in nitrates, flavonoids and some others. Specifically, fish, chicken, eggs, cheese and various nuts are worthy sources of these substances, as are beets, lettuce, celery, spinach and other leafy green vegetables, kale, broccoli, and hawthorn. Among fruits, strawberries and melons are best. But best of all is dark chocolate!
As with other conditions in your body, you are the primary determiner of your blood pressure. You know that a life high in nonfiber carbohydrates, a life low in exercise and a life dominated by stress are likely to lead to hypertension and the dangers that implies.
Bob Keller maintains a holistic practice in Newburyport. He offers medical massage therapy for pain relief, as well as psychological counseling, dream work and spiritual direction. Many patients call him Dr. Bob and accuse him of doing miracles, but he is not a medical doctor nor a divinity. His expertise is medical massage therapy, understanding this miracle we call the human being. He can be reached at 978-465-5111 or rk2name@gmail.com.
