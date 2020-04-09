Massage therapist, closed. Acupuncturist, closed. Gym, closed. Personal trainer, closed. Chiropractor, closed (or restricted to emergencies). Counselor, closed. My office, closed. Emergency room, a busy place, and your doctor may not really want to see you.
The problem is: You still hurt. You still have GERD or carpal tunnel or sciatica, and more. You’re still stressed and anxious. You’re still a real person with real problems that need attention from a health care professional.
Is there no help?! Telemedicine to the rescue.
What is telemedicine?
Telemedicine, a subset of telehealth, is believed to have started in the late 1950s when a psychiatrist in Nebraska used closed-circuit television to engage in mental health treatments with inmates at a prison 150 miles away. Since then, the practice of electronic communication between patients and health care providers has kept up with the remarkable growth of communications technology. It has become an outstanding option for various aspects of health care.
There are many definitions of telemedicine, which is also referred to as cybermedicine and e-health. Among the more accepted definitions is this one provided by our NIH: “(Telemedicine) encompasses the provision of health care services, clinical information and education in all specialties over a variety of technologies including the internet, mobile phones and electronic medical records.” Telehealth was developed as a broader category that includes specialties, like nutrition, that don’t provide clinical services.
Alas, with the advent of COVID-19, telemedicine is no longer an option but a necessity to receive the health care you need.
The medical world
If you have a medical emergency or any of the symptoms of COVID-19, then please don’t hesitate to call your doctor or go to the emergency room. Service may not be as fast as you might hope, but it is available.
Even so, however, your doctor can’t provide the level of service that would be available under normal circumstances. I spoke with Dr. Kay Ficht at Your Choice Medical about how their practice has changed in the last couple of months. He and most other medical practices are now doing only essential treatments in person. Routine exams like your annual wellness review, as well as nonemergency treatments like mammograms and colonoscopies, have all been postponed.
I said earlier that your doctor may not wish to see you just now. What this means is that their intent is to keep you from possible contact with patients who are infected with COVID-19. At Your Choice Medical, both the administrative and medical personnel have been divided into two teams so that if a member of one team becomes infected, the other team is ready for action. Ficht himself is now spending more time on the phone and doing more house calls than previously.
On the other hand, classic massage therapy can’t happen at all, nor can acupuncture, in that both of them require close personal interaction and touching. The same is true of most chiropractic, except that extensive precautions can be taken in emergency situations. I spoke also with Dr. Jim Sisolak at Videyko Chiropractic. He emphasized that although the office is open, they are seeing only very serious cases, and that after each treatment, the office is thoroughly sanitized. He recommends to his nonemergency patients that they make an appointment to use my MYK services.
Getting help
There are other options for nonemergency care.
At Fitness Together here in Newburyport, for example, although there are no live classes, a personal trainer can meet with you remotely to observe, advise and guide you in your training. If you’re accustomed to seeing a psychological counselor, psychiatrist or psychotherapist, then your treatments can certainly be done on the phone or in video conference.
With my MYK treatments, I am blessed by being able to meet with you remotely and guide you through the do-it-yourself equivalent of the treatment I would use if we met in person. For me, one upside of this situation is that I can treat anyone, anywhere in the country.
But it’s not the same.
Jesus and other historical healers could heal at a great distance with a word or even just a thought. More commonly, touch has been an important part of healing for a long time. In fact, over millennia, someone laying hands on another person for healing has been an essential practice in all world religions.
So no, talking to your doctor on the phone is not the same as being together. Experiencing pain relief from my guided MYK treatments is not the same as being touched. Having your personal trainer guide you through your practice remotely is not the same as being there in person.
It’s not the same, but it can be effective. Please don’t hesitate to take advantage of these practices because there may be healing in those words and thoughts.
Bob Keller maintains a holistic practice in Newburyport. He offers medical massage therapy for pain relief, as well as psychological counseling, dream work and spiritual direction. Many patients call him Dr. Bob and accuse him of doing miracles, but he is not a medical doctor nor a divinity. His expertise is medical massage therapy, understanding this miracle we call the human being. He can be reached at 978-465-5111 or rk2name@gmail.com.
