I listened to an excellent interview with a journalist named James Nestor (NPR, Fresh Air, May 27). After considerable research while covering stories as well as personal observation, Nestor makes a compelling case for the importance of breathing through your nose. Considerable scientific studies as well as ancient civilizations have arrived at the same conclusion.
But why then, you must ask, were you given two ways of inhaling and exhaling, and why, for example, does that immensely satisfying yawn happen mainly through your mouth?
What is breathing?
Well, you know what breathing is. You and most others take breaths at a rate between 17,000-24,000 each and every hour. You know when it’s smooth and easy, and you know when your nose and lungs seem all blocked up. Whether easy or hard, here’s what’s happening in your body as you inhale and exhale?
And by the way, there is a tiny interval, a space in time between your in-breath and out-breath in which you are not breathing. In the yoga practice of pranayama, breath control, this space is called kumbhaka.
There are several muscles involved in breathing, but two are primary. Inhale begins with the contraction of the outer layer of muscles between your ribs, intercostal muscles. The effect of this is to expand and raise your chest cavity so your lungs can expand there. Almost simultaneously, your diaphragm starts to contract.
The diaphragm is a dome-shaped muscle that forms a seal around the bottom of the rib cage, and separates the chest area (thorax) from the abdomen. The muscle fibres of the diaphragm merge in the center to form a central tendon. This looks like an open umbrella at the bottom of the rib cage where the domed muscle above is the fabric, and the tendon below is the handle.
During an in-breath, your diaphragm muscle contracts and flattens making more space in the thorax, and decreasing the air pressure there. This allows air to flow into the lungs from outside the body. When the diaphragm and intercostals relax, the dome shape returns, and the rib cage returns to its smaller resting size. These two actions reduce the space in your thorax, and forcing spent air out of your lungs.
What’s the difference?
Nose breathing, mouth breathing, what’s the difference and why does it matter?
Basically, the difference is that your nose is designed for breathing and smelling while your mouth is designed for eating, drinking, and speaking. Here are some of the good things about nose breathing.
First, nose breathing filters the incoming air. Nose hairs, and the mucous membranes in your nose capture both large and small particles.
In addition, it provides your sense of smell, enhances the activity of your rest-and-digest system, and reduces the likelihood of both snoring and apnea, inadequate breath. In addition, nose breathing presents a good 50% increase in the resistance to the flow of air over mouth breathing. The result of this is your body’s ability to increase its uptake of oxygen by as much as 20%.
Developmentally, nose breathing leaves your mouth in a position that enhances natural dental arches and straight teeth. One can see why, over eons of human development and largely because of increasing mouth breathing, the mouth has become smaller and more prone to TMJ problems, crooked teeth, and more.
Even more important in these days of COVID-19, nose breathing facilitates inhalation of nitric oxide (NO).
NO is a molecule created naturally in your body through enzymes found in both your nose and paranasal sinuses. One of its main functions is to relax your blood vessels to allow the easy flow of nutrients and other factors throughout your body. In that way, NO lowers blood pressure and enhances your lungs’ ability to absorb oxygen.
In addition, NO has been shown to inhibit the effect of various microorganisms including coronaviruses. Relatively recent research in Sweden found that NO prevented the SARS virus from replicating; SARS is similar to COVID-19. What NO does is to prevent the synthesis of the virus’s genetic RNA, and so stops it from spreading.
Is mouth breathing really bad?
How about that oh-so-satisfying yawn. While the popular view of a yawn is that it signifies tiredness or boredom, research claims that the function of the yawn is to keep you awake. And so, at least some mouth breathing is good for you.
There are considerable research studies that confirm the enormous benefits of nose breathing. Thus, one of the worst things about mouth breathing is that you don’t get the benefits of nose breathing. In addition, however, chronic mouth breathing has its own downsides.
For example, mouth breathing not only misses that rest-and-digest response, but it actually increases stress and anxiety significantly. It leads to chronic over breathing in your upper chest which, if nothing else, is both inefficient and tiring. Research has shown as well that chronic mouth breathing leads to enlarged tonsils and adenoids, and an assortment of dysfunctions around your mouth.
I can’t breathe through my nose.
Sinusitis, polyps, and a deviated septum are some of the many reasons you may have trouble breathing through your nose. Colds, allergies, infections, and hormone changes can effect swelling of your nasal tissues resulting in difficulty breathing through your nose.
Some of these problems can be modulated with home remedies like using a humidifier, taking a hot shower, using a nasal spray like Ayr or NetiPot, or maybe a hot compress. Try sleeping on your side, and try switching sides. Some say that forcing yourself to breathe through your nose, however stopped up, can bring relief. If you don’t mind medications, you can try over-the-counter decongestants, or even prescription steroids, and there are some surgeries that may help your breathing.
At base.
It’s clear from both anecdotal and scientific evidence that breathing through you nose is far better for you than mouth breathing. If you really can’t find a way to breathe through your nose, then you can’t, and breathing through your mouth will still not only keep you alive, but allow a fulfilling life as well.
Bob Keller maintains a holistic practice in Newburyport. He offers medical massage therapy for pain relief, as well as psychological counseling, dream work and spiritual direction. Many patients call him Dr. Bob and accuse him of doing miracles, but he is not a medical doctor nor a divinity. His expertise is medical massage therapy, understanding this miracle we call the human being. He can be reached at 978-465-5111 or rk2name@gmail.com.
