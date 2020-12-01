Meatballs and couscous meal offers subtle, fresh flavors

Capture delicate flavors of the Middle East with this 15-minute meal.
The mixture of cinnamon, cumin and raisins flavors the meatballs. A cucumber and yogurt sauce adds a cool and refreshing finish.
Israeli couscous, also called pearl or Jerusalem couscous, is larger than regular couscous. It is a type of pasta and adds a crunchy texture to the herbed couscous side dish. Fresh mint and tomatoes add more flavor and color.
If you start the couscous just before making the meatballs, both dishes will be ready at about the same time.
An easy way to turn the meatballs over while cooking is with a tong or two spoons.
MIDDLE EASTERN MEATBALLS
Servings: 2
1/4 cup raisins
3/4 pound lean ground sirloin
1 cup frozen chopped onion
1 egg white
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 tablespoons non-fat, plain yogurt
1 tablespoon chopped cucumber
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Preheat the broiler. Mix the raisins, ground sirloin, diced onion, egg white, cinnamon and cumin together. Roll mixture into 10 meatballs, each about 2 inches in diameter, and place on a foil-lined tray.
Broil 5 inches from heat for 5 minutes, turn over and broil for another 3 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 155 degrees.
Divide into 2 portions, and serve over couscous. Mix the yogurt and cucumber together, and spoon evenly over the meatballs. Sprinkle the parsley on top (if using).
Nutrition information per serving: 420 calories (37% from fat); 17.3 g fat (6.9 g saturated, 7.6 g monounsaturated); 113 mg cholesterol; 37.7 g protein; 27 g carbohydrates; 4.1 g fiber; 166 mg sodium.
HERBED COUSCOUS
Servings: 2
1 cup water
1/2 cup Israeli couscous
1 cup tomato cubes (about 1/2 inch)
1/2 cup fresh mint, torn into bite-size pieces
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Bring water to a boil. Add the couscous, cover and simmer 10 minutes. Drain.
Add the tomatoes, mint, olive oil, and salt and pepper to taste.
Nutrition information per serving: 244 calories (27% from fat); 7.3 g fat (1.1 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 6.7 g protein; 38 g carbohydrates; 4.1 g fiber; 12 mg sodium.
