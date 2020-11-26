Merry music: Get in the holiday mood with Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton

New holiday albums include "A Tori Kelly Christmas" by Tori Kelly, "A Holly Dolly Christmas" by Dolly Parton, "A Very Trainor Christmas" by Meghan Trainor, "The Christmas Album" by Leslie Odom Jr., "The Gift" by Carrie Underwood, "It's Christmas Time Once More" by Davy Jones, "It's Christmas All Over" by the Goo Goo Dolls, "The Best Time of Year" by Keedron Bryant and "The Pianoman at Christmas" by Jamie Cullum. (Capitol and Schoolboy/Butterfly/Epic/S-Curve Records and BMG/Capitol Records Nashville/Not Too Late Records/Warner/Warner/Blue Note via AP)