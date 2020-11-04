Of all the creations I have ever whipped up in my kitchen, Milanese is my signature dish. It is craveable, crispy comfort food with almost limitless creative options.
I absolutely adore the contrast in temperatures, with a hot, crispy cutlet topped with a fresh, cold salad and the meat enlivened by acidic lemon juice or vinaigrette (or both). Every bite is a sensory overload, in the best possible way.
Milanese is the kind of dish that I most love; it is rustic, simple, casual, and not just a little messy and thrown together. The best part about making this is that no real measuring is required. The hardest part for me when sharing my recipes is always "backtracking" and committing to exact measurements. When I cook for myself and my family, I rarely, if ever, measure anything (unless I'm baking).
As the days get shorter while the air turns simultaneously colder, it can be very easy to turn away from eating salads. That is why I am offering these recipes now, to take advantage of the last of our late autumn local crops, such as tomatoes and greens that soon will no longer be available.
We are blessed with so many farm stands, Community Supported Agriculture shares, farm cooperatives and farmers markets with dedicated farmers who are passionately and tirelessly committed to growing and raising fresh, exceptional-quality ingredients that are not only good for us but are also good for the planet and are an invaluable use of our local lands. And who among us would not rather gaze out upon a pasture of grass-grazing black Angus cows or meadows and orchards filled with produce and fruit trees instead of sprawling new housing developments or custom-built estates?
PORK MILANESE WITH GREEK SALAD AND FETA CHEESE
Greek salad atop pan-fried crispy pork cutlets with creamy, briny feta cheese is amazing. This dish is a celebration of local ingredients, featuring locally raised pork, tomatoes, peppers, spinach and egg. The fresh salad topping possibilities (when seasonally available) are virtually limitless, and it is a great way of ensuring that you and your family are getting your fresh veggies and greens, front and center, not as a side dish or an afterthought.
Servings: 4
For the pork:
2 local bone-in pork chops
1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 local egg
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (optional)
1 lemon
For the salad:
2 cups local spinach
2 medium local tomatoes, seeded and diced
1/2 local red, yellow or orange pepper, cut into small dice
1/2 small cucumber, seeded and diced
1/4 small red onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and roughly chopped
1/3 cup feta cheese, cubed
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, minced
Red or white wine vinegar and extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
Lemon wedges
Prepare all salad vegetables, and drain in a large colander for approximately 10 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl, and season with salt, pepper and oregano. Add the feta, toss and refrigerate.
Trim excess fat from the pork chops, cut meat off the bones, pat dry with paper towels and slice each chop in half horizontally. Place between plastic wrap or wax paper, and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
Using a rolling pin, pound the chops with a firm, sweeping motion, rotating for even thickness until chops are very thin, about 1/4 inch thick. Whisk the egg and a splash of water in a large, shallow bowl.
Pour the flour and breadcrumbs side by side on a large baking sheet. Dredge each cutlet in flour (shaking off excess), then dip into egg and then press into breadcrumbs to coat evenly on both sides. Place in a single layer on another large baking sheet. Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes (this step isn’t entirely necessary but ensures the coating will adhere to the cutlets for a crispy, golden exterior).
To a large skillet (12 to 14 inches), add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter (if using). Heat over medium-high.
Once oil is shimmering, add 2 cutlets and pan-fry for 3 minutes. Flip and press down, cooking for 2-3 minutes longer until crispy and golden. Transfer to a serving platter, and squeeze half a lemon over cutlets. Repeat steps with remaining cutlets.
Top each cutlet with chilled Greek salad and then drizzle with vinegar and olive oil. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.
GLUTEN-FREE CORNMEAL CHICKEN MILANESE WITH CHERRY TOMATO-ARUGULA SALAD AND BUTTERMILK BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
This Southern-style pan-fried chicken Milanese hybrid with a creamy (and dreamy) blue cheese-tomato salad was inspired by a delectable Tyler Florence recipe. It is a study in contrasts: hot-cold, crispy-creamy, fresh-fried, and it is simply delicious. I have substituted corn flour and cornmeal for those following a gluten-free diet. Make sure not to pour the creamy homemade blue cheese dressing over the chicken until just before serving; otherwise, the crispy coating may become a bit soggy.
Servings: 4
For the chicken:
2 local boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 local egg
1 cup corn flour
1 cup finely ground yellow cornmeal
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
For the salad:
4 cups arugula
1 pint local cherry tomatoes
1/2 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For the dressing:
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup buttermilk
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 tablespoon red or white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard (optional)
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
1 large clove garlic, minced
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/3 cup blue cheese, crumbled
2 tablespoons fresh chives, finely minced
1-2 dashes hot sauce (optional)
Rinse and pat dry the arugula, and slice the tomatoes in half. Toss together in a medium bowl with salt, pepper and olive oil. Refrigerate.
Whisk the sour cream, buttermilk and mayonnaise together until smooth and well mixed. Add all remaining dressing ingredients, and fold gently until combined. Refrigerate.
Trim excess fat from the chicken breasts, pat dry with paper towels and slice each breast in half horizontally. Place between plastic wrap or wax paper, and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
Using a rolling pin, pound the cutlets with a firm, sweeping motion, rotating for even thickness until breasts are very thin, about 1/4 inch thick. Whisk the egg and a splash of water in a large, shallow bowl.
Pour the corn flour and cornmeal side by side on a large baking sheet. Dredge each cutlet in flour (shaking off excess), then dip into egg and then press into cornmeal to coat evenly on both sides. Place in a single layer on another large baking sheet. Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes (this step ensures the coating will adhere to the cutlets better).
To a large skillet (12 to 14 inches), add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Heat over medium-high.
Once oil is shimmering, add 2 cutlets and pan-fry for 3 minutes. Flip and press down, cooking for 2-3 minutes longer until crispy and golden. Transfer to a serving platter, and squeeze half a lemon over cutlets. Repeat steps with remaining cutlets.
Spread tomato-arugula salad all over the chicken cutlets, and drizzle with blue cheese dressing. Serve at once.
CLASSIC ONE-PAN PORK MILANESE WITH TOMATO-ARUGULA SALAD AND PARMIGIANO-REGGIANO
This classic version of Milanese is what made me fall madly in love with this dish at Elio’s on the Upper East Side of Manhattan in the early 1990s. I first tried this with traditional veal, but, sadly, local veal is not available, so when I make this at home, I substitute local pork or chicken. Instead of shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano over the salad, I finely grate the cheese and add it to the panko breadcrumbs. Crunchy, cheesy, scrumptious goodness. Fresh, locally grown tomatoes are essential to this dish and will only be available for the next few weeks.
Servings: 4
For the pork:
2 local bone-in pork chops
1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 local egg
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/2 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (optional)
1 lemon
For the salad:
4 cups arugula
1 pint local tomatoes
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 lemons, 1 for squeezing and 1 cut into wedges for serving
Rinse and pat dry the arugula, and cut the tomatoes in half. Place both in a medium bowl, season with salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice, toss, and refrigerate.
Trim excess fat from the pork chops, cut meat off the bones, pat dry with paper towels and slice each chop in half horizontally. Place between plastic wrap or wax paper, and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
Using a rolling pin, pound the chops with a firm, sweeping motion, rotating for even thickness until breasts are very thin, about 1/4 inch thick. Whisk the egg and a splash of water in a large, shallow bowl.
Combine the breadcrumbs and grated cheese. Pour the flour and breadcrumb-cheese mixture side by side on a large baking sheet. Dredge each cutlet in flour (shaking off excess), then dip into egg and then press into breadcrumbs to coat evenly on both sides. Place in a single layer on another large baking sheet. Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes (this step ensures the coating will adhere to the cutlets better).
To a large skillet (12 to 14 inches), add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter (if using). Heat over medium-high.
Once oil is shimmering, add 2 cutlets and pan-fry for 3 minutes. Flip and press down, cooking for 2-3 minutes longer until crispy and golden. Transfer to a serving platter, and squeeze half a lemon over cutlets. Repeat steps with remaining cutlets.
To serve: Wipe the skillet clean using a paper towel, then return all cutlets to skillet. Top with tomato arugula salad, and serve with lemon wedges.
CHICKEN CAPRESE MILANESE WITH BALSAMIC-HONEY VINAIGRETTE
This is a dinner that virtually everyone will love, especially children. It is a wonderful recipe featuring juicy, late-season local tomatoes that will continue to be available for the next couple of weeks at many farm markets, such as Northern Lights Farm Stand in Ipswich; Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury; Colby Farm in Newbury; and Tendercrop Farm in Wenham, Newbury and Dover, New Hampshire. I especially love the way the creamy mozzarella starts to melt into the chicken.
Servings: 4
For the chicken:
2 local boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 local egg
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (optional)
1 lemon
For the salad:
2 cups arugula
1 pint local cherry or grape tomatoes
4 ounces fresh mozzarella
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves (I like to use use the smallest whole leaves)
1/2 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
For the vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon local honey
1 large garlic clove, minced
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
Rinse and pat dry the arugula, and slice the tomatoes in half. Tear or cut the mozzarella into bite-size pieces. Combine with arugula, tomatoes and basil leaves; season with salt and pepper; drizzle with a little olive oil; toss together; and refrigerate.
Place all vinaigrette ingredients in a small glass jar, cover, shake vigorously and refrigerate.
Trim excess fat from the chicken breasts, pat dry with paper towels and slice each breast in half horizontally. Place between plastic wrap or wax paper, and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
Using a rolling pin, pound chicken cutlets with a firm, sweeping motion, rotating for even thickness until breasts are very thin, about 1/4 inch thick. Whisk the egg and a splash of water in a large, shallow bowl.
Pour the flour and breadcrumbs side by side on a large baking sheet. Dredge each cutlet in flour (shaking off excess), then dip into egg and then press into breadcrumbs to coat evenly on both sides. Place in a single layer on another large baking sheet. Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes (this step ensures the coating will adhere to the cutlets better).
To a large skillet (12 to 14 inches), add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter (if using). Heat over medium-high.
Once oil is shimmering, add 2 cutlets and pan-fry for 3 minutes. Flip and press down, cooking for 2-3 minutes longer until crispy and golden. Transfer to a serving platter, and squeeze half a lemon over cutlets. Repeat steps with remaining chicken cutlets.
To serve: Wipe the skillet clean using a paper towel, then return all cutlets to skillet. Toss caprese salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and scatter over chicken. Season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Serve directly from skillet.
CHICKEN MILANESE WITH ROASTED BEET, ESCAROLE AND FIG GOAT CHEESE SALAD AND APPLE CIDER VINAIGRETTE
This dish is ultimately satisfying on many levels. It is a celebration of seasonal autumn ingredients, including local chicken, eggs, beets and maple syrup, as well as divine fig goat cheese from Dancing Goats Dairy in Boxford. And it is visually stunning; I love the vibrant color of the jewel-tone beets. I have chosen escarole as the salad base, as its slight bitterness offsets the natural sweetness of the beets, fig goat cheese and maple in the vinaigrette, but feel free to use any fresh greens you prefer. The magic of Milanese is the hot and cold contrast, so you’ll need to roast and refrigerate the beets well in advance.
Servings: 4
For the chicken cutlets:
2 local boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 local egg
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter (optional)
1 lemon
For the salad:
2 large local beets
1 head escarole
Sea salt and ground black pepper
2 tablespoon fresh chives, finely minced
2 ounces Dancing Goats Dairy fig goat cheese
For the vinaigrette:
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 tablespoons local pure maple syrup
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
At least 3 hours (or up to 5 days) in advance, preheat the oven to 425 degrees to roast the beets.
De-stem, rinse and pat dry the beets. Wrap individually in aluminum foil packets, and roast directly on the center rack for 1 hour. Allow to cool for 1 hour. Remove outer skin by gently rubbing with your hands; the skin will fall away effortlessly. Place beets on a cutting board, and chop into 1-inch cubes. Season with a little salt and pepper, and refrigerate for 1-2 hours until completely chilled.
Rinse, pat dry, and roughly chop or tear the escarole into bite-size pieces. Transfer to a medium bowl, season with a little salt and pepper, scatter on minced chives, and refrigerate.
Add all vinaigrette ingredients to a small jar with lid. Shake vigorously, and refrigerate.
Trim excess fat from the chicken breasts, pat dry with paper towels and slice each breast in half horizontally. Place between plastic wrap or wax paper, and season with salt and pepper on both sides.
Using a rolling pin, pound chicken cutlets with a firm, sweeping motion, rotating for even thickness until breasts are very thin, about 1/4 inch thick. Whisk the egg and a splash of water in a large, shallow bowl.
Pour the flour and breadcrumbs side by side on a large baking sheet. Dredge each breast in flour (shaking off excess), then dip into egg and then press into breadcrumbs to entirely coat on both sides. Place in a single layer on another large baking sheet. Refrigerate for 10-20 minutes (this step ensures the coating will adhere to the cutlets better).
To a large skillet (12 to 14 inches), add 2 tablespoons olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter (if using). Heat over medium-high.
Once oil is shimmering, add 2 cutlets and pan-fry for 3 minutes. Flip and press down, cooking for 2-3 minutes longer until crispy and golden. Transfer to a serving platter, and squeeze half a lemon over cutlets. Repeat steps with remaining chicken cutlets.
To serve: Vigorously shake vinaigrette again for a few seconds, pour half over escarole, toss, scatter salad evenly over cutlets, top with chopped beets, drizzle with remaining vinaigrette, and top with crumbled goat cheese. Serve at once.
Allison Lehane lives in Newbury, where she is a home cook who is passionate about locally sourced ingredients. Her recipes have been inspired by her world travels through her former career as an international home fashion buyer for TJX Corp. Contact her at highroad198@icloud.com.
