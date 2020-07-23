Newburyport, MA (01950)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.