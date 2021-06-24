NEWBURY — The town will receive a $748,171 grant from the state's Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, Town Administrator Tracy Blais announced at the Select Board meeting Tuesday.
The Finance Department will review the roughly 150-page document associated with this grant to determine how the funding can be used, but it would go toward costs such as revenue replacement and "responding to all of the COVID-19 impacts in our community," Blais said.
The town administrator also announced the hiring of a conservation agent.
Kara Campbell, who previously worked in coastal communities that include Winthrop and Hampton, New Hampshire, officially started in the position June 14. Former conservation agent Bill Holt announced his resignation in May after accepting a position as director of public health in Georgetown.
The Department of Public Works recently finished work on a ceiling joist that snapped at Newbury Grange Hall earlier this year, Blais said. There are plans to replace the furnace and update handicapped access to the building this season. Plans to refinish the floors have been discussed, but nothing has been scheduled.
The Byfield Community Arts Center's lease to use the building expires June 30. Town officials are in discussions with the center to either renew the lease or allow continued use of the space, but the town is also looking at using the hall for other municipal uses, Blais said.
A conversation on the Council on Aging's needs for space was continued to the next Select Board meeting July 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.