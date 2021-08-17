NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Bank has donated $1,000 to the John Greenleaf Whittier Home and Museum in Amesbury.
The Friend Street farmhouse is where poet John Greenleaf Whittier lived from 1836 until his death in 1892.
It is also where Whittier wrote most of his prose and poetry that established him as an icon in American literature, according to a press release from the bank.
Today, the home not only serves as a National Historic Landmark but also plays an important role in the region’s contemporary literary scene, the release said.
The home/museum was built in 1829 and retains the décor and structure as Whittier and his family knew it during that period. The donation will assist with the upkeep of the nearly 200-year-old building.
“One can never underestimate the impact that John Greenleaf Whittier has had on American life,” said Lloyd L. Hamm Jr., president and CEO of Newburyport Bank.
“The Whittier Home and Museum is where he composed all of his prose, and it’s incumbent upon all of us to preserve that for future generations,” Hamm added. “We’re pleased to be able to support keeping it as a pristine structure for all to come, see and learn.”
