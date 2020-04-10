Nominees for the 20th annual Massachusetts Book Awards have been released, and they include a chorus of voices from Essex County.
Poets Diannely Antigua from West Newbury, James Scrimgeour from Rockport and Hannah Larrabee from Salem are on the list of "must reads," as nominees are called, along with nonfiction author Mimi Lemay from Marblehead and children's picture book author Julie Denos from Beverly.
Scott Magoon and Hayley Barrett, both of Reading, have also been nominated for their children's picture books.
"What strikes me and cheers me about this year's must reads is that the group is trending both younger and to a greater diversity of voices," said Sharon Shaloo, executive director of Massachusetts Center for the Book, which sponsors the awards. "On both counts, I think that bodes well for the future health and vitality of the writing community in Massachusetts."
Scrimgeour's nominated book, "Voices of Dogtown," chronicles visits he made to that uninhabited area on Cape Ann.
Antigua, who grew up in Haverhill, started out as a singer and has stated that her poetry is inspired by music.
She has posted a playlist of songs that she alludes to in "Ugly Music," her nominated book, which was awarded a $50,000 Whiting Award last month.
Larrabee, who moved to Salem four years ago and now works for Microsoft, describes herself as a "science geek."
"I've always had an eye for science, since childhood, and with a lot of credit to my father who is a dentist and a naturalist in his spare time," Larrabee said. "I grew up on a blueberry farm in Maine, and I feel a deep connection to the land, as well as to the dark skies and brilliant stars you can only see in rural areas. This is why I write poems about space."
She was one of 20 artists invited by NASA in 2016 to visit the James Webb Space Telescope, an experience she wrote about in several poems, one of which is included in "Wonder Tissue," her Mass Book Award nominee.
"Once it launches and deploys in space, the JWST will observe and record, in infrared (unlike Hubble), some of the earliest formed galaxies," Larrabee said. "It will also be able to conduct research into distant exoplanets."
But Larrabee is also interested in life on Earth and has been awarded an Arctic Circle residency, which will allow her to go "sailing around Svalbard with artists and scientists."
The other must reads with local ties include Lemay's book about gender identity, "What We Will Become: A Mother, a Son, and a Journey of Transformation."
"Here and Now," which was written by Denos, was illustrated by E.B. Goodale, with whom Denos has partnered on several other books.
The nominated picture books by Reading authors are Magoon's "Linus the Little Yellow Pencil" and Barrett's "What Miss Mitchell Saw."
The winners will be announced in August, along with two honors titles in each of the five book categories. The Massachusetts Center for the Book hopes to bestow the awards at a 20th anniversary celebration in the fall.
The center is an affiliate of the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress and works to advance the cause of books and reading, while enhancing the outreach potential of Massachusetts libraries.
"We are lucky to live in this highly literate commonwealth, and we are committed to supporting it in any way we can," Shaloo said.
