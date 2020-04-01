It’s tempting to compare the two women who wrote and directed “Blow the Man Down” with their film’s main characters.
Of course, Beverly native Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, aren’t sisters.
They also don’t work at a family-owned fish market in a coastal town in Maine, although Cole did roll burritos at the former Tapas Corner on Wallis Street in Beverly when she was in college.
But fans of the film would still be right if they guessed that the Connolly sisters, Mary Beth and Priscilla, embody the resilience of their creators.
“We made ‘Blow the Man Down’ as a scrappy indie film, and we are overjoyed that Amazon acquired it and so many people will be able to see our passion project,” Cole said.
The Connolly sisters have lost their mother and are in danger of losing their house in Easter Cove when things go from bad to worse.
But they stick together, in spite of their differences, even as the world they took for granted is falling apart.
“A lot of people underestimate young women,” one character states. “That’s why they can get away with a lot.”
It took eight years from the first draft of Cole and Krudy’s script until March 20, when the film was released for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, where it will be available indefinitely.
But many of the influences that shaped Cole’s career started well before, in Beverly High School, when her name was still Bridget Palardy.
“In high school, I played a lot of sports, and I swear being captain of a sports team is great practice for directing a crew on set,” Cole said. “Now today, we’re full-on film dorks, but both Danielle Krudy and I played lacrosse in high school, and I can see the way it has informed the way we collaborate and lead together as a duo.”
After graduating from Beverly High in 2001 and attending Wesleyan University, from which she graduated in 2005, Cole developed a love for dance choreography, “which eventually led me to shooting a camera.”
“I always felt a connection between dance and shooting,” she said. “My first movie was a documentary about a break-dancing group in Middletown, Connecticut, and that’s really what got me started on the filmmaking path.”
She soon moved to New York City, where some of her freelance work included making videos for Nylon magazine’s website. These videos involved sizable companies of dancers performing at the seashore.
She also met Krudy in New York, while working on a music video, and a partnership was born.
“Meeting another ‘camera chick’ was exciting at a time when crews were mostly men, and we became fast friends and collaborators,” Cole said.
But to take the step into feature films, Cole and Krudy had to develop a script, which meant developing their writing skills.
“The only way to learn how to write is the hard way — by putting in the hours and by trying, failing, revising and eventually learning how to write something you actually like,” Cole said.
That work paid off because, just as “Middletown B-boys,” her first film, won a JT3 Artist Award in 2009, so “Blow the Man Down” won an award for best original screenplay at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.
“It meant so much to receive the award specifically because we both worked so hard on the script and gave it years of our lives,” Cole said. “This is also a really personal script, and both of us have lifted a lot of inspiration from our hilarious friends and relatives.”
When it came to the sea chanteys that are featured in the film, Cole and Krudy turned to David Coffin, a Gloucester resident who runs a narration program for Boston Harbor Cruises and performs maritime music in schools.
A YouTube video of Coffin singing “Roll the Old Chariot” at the 2010 Portsmouth Maritime Folk Festival is currently up to 3.7 million views and brought him to the filmmakers’ attention.
“They found that video and sent me an email asking, ‘Would you be willing to talk to us about a movie?’” Coffin said. “I really wanted to work with them. They’re so much fun.”
The chanteys aren’t just part of the soundtrack, but are sung by a chorus of fishermen who appear in the film, in a device that reviewers compared to the bluegrass performances in the Coen brothers film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
“Blow the Man Down” had already been shot when Coffin recorded the chanteys late in 2018, in a studio in Bedford with three singers from the South Shore. He then went to Maine in December to shoot his scenes with several lip-syncing actors.
Sea chanteys are supposed to sound spontaneous, Coffin said, and singers often add verses or improvise new ones during performances.
Cole and Krudy took advantage of that fact to write new verses for the chantey that gives their film its title to reflect the story that they wrote.
But they go further, incorporating the song into the action so that it redefines the chantey tradition, in a way that empowers women.
“One of the things that I love about the movie is, I’ve seen it five or six times now, and every time I watch it, I see something else,” Coffin said.
Cole said that, “You don’t make money on your first feature,” and she still tries to keep her overhead low, after years of doing freelance work to support her personal projects.
That was easy to do in her 20s, she said, but became harder to accept in her 30s, when she started “questioning everything.”
But the satisfaction of finding a distributor for “Blow the Man Down” and the positive response it has received have been a great reward.
“There are many different pathways, but they all involve a lot of hard work on the side,” Cole said. “But we love the work, and so, it always felt worth it.”
