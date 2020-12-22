Pasta recipe perfect for hectic holiday season

This holiday season seems busier than ever with working from home, helping with schoolwork and trying to make things festive.
Here’s a quick survival dinner. Most of the ingredients you may have on hand. I used fresh fettuccine. I keep some in my freezer for quick meals, but you can use any type of pasta.
Four garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic, and any hard cheese, such as manchego or Romano, can be used instead of Parmesan.
A quick way to chop basil is to wash, dry and snip the leaves with scissors right off the stem.
Add red bell peppers cut into cubes to a bag of prewashed salad for a colorful holiday salad.
HOLIDAY PASTA WITH TUNA SAUCE
Servings: 2
¼ pound fresh fettuccine
2 cups reduced-sodium canned diced tomatoes (drained)
4 tablespoons tomato paste
2 teaspoons minced garlic
¼ cup fresh basil leaves
6 ounces canned white-meat tuna packed in water
10 pitted black olives, cut in half
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Heat 3-4 quarts of water in a large saucepan over high heat. When it boils, add the fettuccine and cook 3 minutes or according to package instructions.
While the water is coming to a boil, mix the tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, basil and tuna together in a large bowl. Make sure all of the ingredients are blended together. Stir in the olives and olive oil, and add salt and pepper to taste.
When the pasta is cooked, drain and add to the bowl. Toss well. Divide between 2 dinner plates, and sprinkle the cheese on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 463 calories (24% from fat); 12.1 g fat (3 g saturated, 4.9 g monounsaturated); 39 mg cholesterol; 30.8 g protein; 61.8 g carbohydrates; 8.6 g fiber; 598 mg sodium.
SALAD WITH RED BELL PEPPER
Servings: 2
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad
2 red bell peppers, cubed (about 2 cups)
4 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Place salad in a bowl, and add the red bell peppers and dressing. Toss well.
Nutrition information per serving: 68 calories (33% from fat); 2.5 g fat (0.2 g saturated, 0.7 g monounsaturated); 2 mg cholesterol; 2.2 g protein; 10 g carbohydrates; 3.9 g fiber; 21 mg sodium.
