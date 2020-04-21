Quick stir-fry features unexpected flavor

Grapefruit, an unusual stir-fry ingredient, adds an intriguing touch to this beef dish. It takes a few minutes to prepare the ingredients, but only about five minutes to stir-fry.
The rice is cooked in the microwave oven and then added to the hot wok once the beef has been removed. The rice gets crisp and picks up the wok flavors.
I find it is best to line up all of the stir-fry ingredients on a plate or cutting board in order of use. Then you won’t have to keep referring to the recipe while stir-frying.
Your wok or skillet should be very hot so the beef will be crisp, not steamed. I add the beef in two stages to make sure the pan stays hot while stir-frying. Any quick-cooking beef can be used.
Canned grapefruit segments can be used instead of fresh. Make sure they are not packed in sugar syrup, and drain them.
STIR-FRIED BEEF AND GRAPEFRUIT
Servings: 2
1 large grapefruit, peeled and cut into segments (1 cup)
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1/4 cup dry sherry
4 teaspoons minced garlic
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
3/4 pound grass-fed beef tenderloin, cut into pieces about same size as grapefruit segments
1/2 tablespoon canola oil, divided
1/2 pound snow peas
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Mix together the sugar, sherry, garlic and hoisin sauce, and set aside.
Heat the oil in a wok or skillet. Make sure wok is hot before adding beef. Add half the beef. Stir-fry for 30 seconds. Add the rest of the beef. Stir-fry 2-3 minutes.
Add the sauce, snow peas and grapefruit segments. Stir-fry for 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates.
Nutrition information per serving: 457 calories (29% from fat); 14.8 g fat (5.1 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated); 84 mg cholesterol; 41 g protein; 35.8 g carbohydrates; 4.9 g fiber; 375 mg sodium.
CRISP RICE
Servings: 2
1 package microwave brown rice (1 cup cooked)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Microwave the rice according to package instructions. Measure 1 cup rice, and reserve remaining rice for another time. Set aside.
Add the cooked rice to the pan after stir-fried beef is removed. Toss 1 minute or until rice is crisp. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add to the 2 dinner plates.
Nutrition information per serving: 124 calories (7% from fat); 1 g fat (0.3 g saturated, 0.4 g monounsaturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 2.8 g protein; 25.8 g carbohydrates; 1.6 g fiber; 4 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.