With masks over their mouths and gloves on their hands, country superstar Luke Combs and his band went to a music studio — in separate rooms — and recorded a new song reflecting the mood of a world dramatically altered by the spreading coronavirus.
Singing lyrics like “I miss my mom, I miss my dad,” Combs performed “Six Feet Apart,” a song he wrote on April 14 during a Zoom writing session with songwriters Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder.
In an interview last week with The Associated Press, Combs described the recording session as “very weird.”
“There was hardly anybody there. There were two guitar players, a bass player and a drummer, and they were never even in the same room as I was,” he said. “Just very surreal that we couldn’t even say hello to each other."
“Six Feet Apart” recalls the simple things people miss today — embracing family members, eating at a restaurant, socializing with friends or going to a movie.
“You don’t think about how cool that stuff is to do until you don’t get to do it anymore,” Combs said.
The song was released Friday, and more than 40 other tracks like it have been released in the time since the COVID-19 hit the United States in a big way in March. Most of the tracks are originals, like Combs’ tune, though some artists have reworked older songs to make them relevant. Others have joined forces for all-star covers of songs to raise money for charities benefiting virus victims and first responders.
Bono, Bon Jovi, twenty one pilots, Pitbull, Randy Newman, OneRepublic, Lil TJay, Michael Bublé, Mike Campbell and Tye Tribbett are some of the acts who dropped original songs reflecting the current times. Latin R&B artist st. Pedro even penned a groovy track titled “Phone Sex” for those far away from their lovers, while country singer Adam Hambrick wrote a song about his wife, a physician’s assistant working to test people for COVID-19 and caring for patients who may have been affected.
Mike Love of the Beach Boys, who had to postpone 60-plus shows due to the virus, said he thought to himself while sitting at home: “What could I do musically to inject a little positivity in a situation which is primarily pretty restrictive and negative?”
Then he wrote “This Too Shall Pass,” an upbeat, Beach Boys-flavored gem brimmed with positive messages that also gives a shout-out to doctors and nurses working on the front lines. All artist and label royalties from the song will go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.
“I wanted to put a smile on a lot of faces,” Love said in an interview. “I’ve been performing on the road for almost six decades, so I’ve seen lots of things come and go — the Vietnam War, civil unrest and all the things that we’ve gone through as a society. Even if they’re really negative, they do pass.”
Queen and Adam Lambert rerecorded the classic “We Are the Champions” and released “You Are the Champions” in support of health care workers. Gloria Estefan reworked her upbeat 1989 single “Get On Your Feet,” calling the new version “Put Your Mask On!” And Todrick Hall transformed his dance anthem “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” into “Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs,” which features lyrics like “TikTok, GrubHub ... Zoom is the new club.”
Avril Lavigne originally wrote last year's “Warrior” about her battle with Lyme disease. She changed its lyrics and rerecorded the song to honor front line workers and titled it “We Are Warriors." All proceeds will go to Project HOPE's coronavirus relief efforts.
“It felt really good to go back in and perform it. It was really powerful. I had goose bumps. I kind of felt like I could cry," she said. “I was just like picturing the nurses and the doctors in the hospital, everyone who (is putting) their lives at risk right now. ... They are the true warriors. They’re legit heroes right now.”
Other acts, including the Rolling Stones and Norah Jones, have released previously written songs they felt resonated right now. Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins — the Grammy-winning hitmaker who has worked with Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Brandy — even reworked an unfinished 17-year-old song to create an all-star gospel anthem about the world coming together.
“I was like, ’It’s not ready to put out. We can’t just put it out just because it needs to happen at a time when the world really does need to come together,'" he said. "This was the moment. This was the time when God saw fit to where it needed to come out.”
“Come Together” features Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Lecrae, Marvin Sapp, Fred Hammond, Karen Clark Sheard and others. Jerkins even held FaceTime sessions with artists to finish the song, which is raising funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund and child sponsorship organization Compassion International.
Jon Bon Jovi wrote “Do What You Can” after volunteering at his own community restaurant during the pandemic. He plans on including the track on his band’s new album, “Bon Jovi: 2020,” and said music continues to heal and unite the world in times of tragedy.
“Music knows no borders and it knows no political affiliation. Music brings people together," he said. “When people opened up their windows and started singing ‘Living on a Prayer’ in Chicago — they were trying to find that thread that brought them all together in these trying times. It was right in the first days of this pandemic. I saw it online and it was amazing because it was just healing and it didn’t care if you were a White Sox fan or a Cubs fan, it was music to find that common thread."
“Music has always been that friend to me," he added. “It’s proving to be a friend to so many in these trying times.”
Here’s a list of songs released in the last six weeks related to life in quarantine and social distancing. A playlist of the tracks are available on Spotify and Apple Music.
CREATED IN QUARANTINE: Songs exclusively written while homebound due to the spread of COVID-19.
1. Luke Combs, “Six Feet Apart”: The country singer tackles the simple things we are currently missing in life in quarantine, from visiting our parents to going to the movies.
2. Bon Jovi, “Do What You Can”: Written after volunteering at his own community restaurant, Jon Bon Jovi encourages everyone to lend a hand — in any way you can.
3. twenty one pilots, “Level of Concern”: An ’80s dance floor groove where lead singer Tyler Joseph asks, “Wondering would you be my little quarantine?”
4. Pitbull, “I Believe That We Will Win (World Anthem)”: Feeling down? Mr. 305 has an upbeat, encouraging song for you.
5. Turbo, Gunna and Young Thug, “Quarantine Clean”: A rap song about self-quarantining.
6. OneRepublic, “Better Days”: A reminder that things will get better.
7. Bono, “Let Your Love Be Known”: Posted to Instagram on St. Patrick’s Day, Bono wrote the track after being inspired by Italians quarantined during the outbreak. Will.i.am then performed his own version of the song, which features Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki.
8. st. Pedro, “Phone Sex”: For those away from their partners, some advice to keep the bedrooms alive.
9. Randy Newman, “Stay Away”: A song about social distancing with Newman’s signature wit.
10. Adam Hambrick, “Between Me and the End of the World”: A tear-jerker about this country singer’s wife, a physician’s assistant working to test people for COVID-19.
11. Michael Bublé, Barenaked Ladies and Sofía Reyes, “Gotta Be Patient”: These three advise us all to keep calm and chill out.
12. Mike Love featuring John Stamos, “This Shall Too Pass”: Just like a Beach Boys song, a feel-good tune that will put a smile on your face.
13. Lil TJay, “Ice Cold”: Reflecting the times, this platinum-selling rapper spills his feelings about the current state of the world.
14. Grace Potter featuring Marcus King, Jackson Browne and Lucious, “Eachother”: In the end we still have one another, Potter advises.
15. Mike Campbell, “Lockdown”: A rocking track with lyrics like, “I’m keeping my distance, at least six feet / And I’m microwaving everything I eat.”
16. Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins Presents The Good News, “Come Together”: An anthem by some of the world’s top gospel musicians, including Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Lecrae, Marvin Sapp and more.
17. Snow Tha Product, “Nowhere to Go (Quarantine Love)": Talk about being productive while at home — in just 24 hours, this rapper-actress created this song and its music video about having a free schedule.
18. Tye Tribbett, “We Gon’ Be Alright”: Sampling Kendrick Lamar, Tribbett sends a comforting message to the world.
19. Benjamin Gibbard, “Life in Quarantine”: Death Cab for Cutie frontman sings a soft rock track about people isolating.
20. Alexander 23, “IDK You Yet”: Feeling incomplete and in self-isolation, Alexander wrote and produced this touching song that sounds like a future radio hit.
21. Drive-by Truckers, “Quarantine Together”: The song title says it all.
22. Erika Ender, “Back to the Basics”: “Despacito” co-writer offers a positive song in a time of turmoil.
23. Riley Green, “Better Than Me”: A country song that opens with heat: “Is the world on fire, feels like a bad dream/Did the hammer come down, feels like a kick in the teeth."
24. SENRI OE, “Togetherness”: The Japanese pianist’s breezy instrumental track will brighten up your day.
REMIXED: Songs that have been rerecorded or remixed to reflect the mood of the world overtaken by the coronavirus.
25. Queen + Adam Lambert, “You Are the Champions”: A forever anthem continues to serve the people.
26. Gloria Estefan, “Put Your Mask On!”: A reworking of her upbeat 1989 single “Get On Your Feet” to remind you about your current favorite accessory.
27. Avril Lavigne, “We Are Warriors”: Originally written about her battle with Lyme disease, Lavigne rerecorded the song to honor health care workers on the front lines.
28. Cardi B and iMarkkeyz, “Coronavirus”: A Cardi B rant about the coronavirus has been transformed into a hit song.
29. Todrick Hall, “Mask, Gloves, Soap, Scrubs”: Remixing his original song “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels,” Todrick Hall has created another dance gem for digital nightclubs, aka Instagram Live. He’s even released a whole album about the pandemic called “Quarantine Queen.”
30. Hillsong Young & Free, “A Message for My Best Friends”: Sending the reminder to stay home through a remix of their song “Best Friends.”
31. Alicia Keys, “My House”: The piano slayer rewrites a Flo Rida hit to warn you: “You can’t come to my house/Suddenly two’s a crowd.”
32. Live Lounge Allstars, “Times Like These (BBC Radio 1 Stay Home Live Lounge)”: Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, 5 Seconds of Summer and more link up to sing a 2003 Foo Fighters hit, including the Foos.
33. ArtistsCAN, “Lean on Me”: Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan and more join forces to lean on one another — from 6 feet apart — to perform the classic Bill Withers tune.
PRE-PANDEMIC: Songs written before the virus spread but released because the tracks resonate with the current times.
34. The Rolling Stones, “Living In a Ghost Town”: Recorded before the lockdown, this rock song echoes today’s world.
35. Norah Jones, “Tryin’ to Keep It Together”: The title says it all — we hear you, Norah!
36. HAIM, “I Know Alone”: Written about the trio’s feelings of loneliness after touring, the rock groove has a deeper meaning the whole world can now relate to.
37. John Paul White featuring Rosanne Cash, “We’re All In This Together Now”: Originally a demo, the duo recorded a finished version of the song once the coronavirus hit because it related to the current times.
38. Jewel, “Grateful”: Written at time when she was feeling anxious, Jewel released the song now to help others feeling similarly during these crazy times.
39. Brad Paisley, “No I In Beer”: Written in 2018 but released now because of its lyrics about spending time with family and close friends.
40. YUNGBLUD, “Weird!”: Crying while he wrote the song last year, the U.K. singer said he felt lost and couldn’t understand the world. He, and most of the world, feels the same way today.
