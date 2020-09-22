Savory pepper steak hits the spot for supper

Here’s an easy stir-fry dinner. Pepper steak is a popular Chinese dish made with tender beef, bell peppers and onion and cooked in a savory sauce.
It takes a little extra time to prepare the ingredients, but only minutes to cook. To speed the cooking, have all your ingredients, including the sauce, ready. Place them in order of use on a plate or chopping board. You won’t have to keep looking at the recipe to see what goes in next.
Don’t rinse the wok once the meat dish is finished. You’ll use it to stir-fry the noodles, which are first boiled. This way they pick up the flavors of the sauce left in the wok.
Fresh or steamed Chinese noodles are usually found in the refrigerated section of the produce department, while dried Chinese noodles are in the Asian section of the market. Either can be used for this recipe.
WOK-FRIED PEPPER STEAK
Servings: 2
1/2 pound skirt or flank steak
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 medium size green bell pepper (about 1 1/2 cups sliced)
1 medium size red or yellow bell pepper (about 1 1/2 cups sliced)
1/4 pound mushrooms, sliced (about 2 cups)
Vegetable oil spray
2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger (or 2 teaspoons ground ginger)
4 teaspoons minced garlic
1/4 cup dry sherry
1/4 cup fat-free low-salt chicken broth
Remove visible fat from the meat. Cut across the grain into 1/2-inch slices. Mix the cornstarch and soy sauce together. Place meat in soy sauce mixture, making sure it is completely covered.
Wash, seed and slice bell peppers, about 1/2 inch thick.
Spray a wok or skillet with vegetable oil spray. Heat wok, and add the ginger and garlic. When wok is smoking, add meat and stir-fry 1 minute. Remove to a plate. Spray wok again, and add the peppers and mushrooms. Stir-fry 2 minutes. Return meat to pan, and add the sherry and broth. Stir-fry 3 minutes. Remove from pan to a serving bowl.
Nutrition information per serving: 348 calories (36% from fat); 13.8 g fat (4.3 g saturated, 6.4 g monounsaturated); 72 mg cholesterol; 29.4 g protein; 25.5 g carbohydrates; 3.7 g fiber; 613 mg sodium.
CHINESE NOODLES
Servings: 2
1/4 pound fresh Chinese noodles
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Fill a large saucepan with 3-4 quarts water, and bring to a boil. Boil the noodles for 1-2 minutes, and drain.
Add 1 teaspoon oil to wok after meat and vegetables have been removed. Stir-fry noodles in wok for 2 minutes, or until they begin to be crisp.
Place on individual plates, and serve pepper steak on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 239 calories (18% from fat); 4.8 g fat (1 g saturated, 1.6 g monounsaturated); 48 mg cholesterol; 8.1 g protein; 40.6 g carbohydrates; 1.9 g fiber; 12 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.