Shake up the quarantine routine with easy-to-make garlic-based pizza

Ordering out for pizza more often during the pandemic?
Here’s a pizza you can make at home that takes only minutes to put together. It has a creamy garlic sauce and is a nice change from tomato-based pizzas. This recipe calls for a thin-crust pizza base you can buy ready-made.
I like to keep the onions and green peppers crunchy, adding a fresh taste to the pizza. Bake yours a little longer if you prefer them more cooked.
An easy way to slice the Fontina cheese is to peel the slices with a potato peeler. You could also use provolone or mozzarella instead of fontina.
WHITE PIZZA
Servings: 2
1 10-inch thin-crust pizza base
1/4 cup light cream
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 ounce thin sliced fontina cheese (about 1/4 cup)
1 cup sliced onion
1 cup green bell pepper cubes (about 1/2-inch pieces)
1 cup sliced button mushrooms
10 slices pepperoni
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves (torn into 1-inch pieces)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil, and place the pizza base on it.
Mix together the cream, Parmesan cheese and garlic. Spread evenly over the pizza base. Place the fontina cheese slices on top. Add the onion, green bell pepper and mushroom slices evenly over the pizza. Add the pepperoni.
Place the baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven. Bake 15 minutes. The base should be golden and top ingredients cooked but crisp. Remove from oven, and sprinkle the basil leaves on the top.
Nutrition information per serving: 671 calories (44% from fat); 32.5 g fat (13.2 g saturated, 4.4 g monounsaturated); 60 mg cholesterol; 23 g protein; 72.2 g carbohydrates; 3.8 g fiber; 944 mg sodium.
