Shrimp and noodles perfect for Valentine's Day and Chinese New Year 

With thoughts of Chinese New Year and Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, here’s an Asian-inspired easy dinner to celebrate both.
It’s made with jumbo shrimp and vermicelli noodles, also called rice noodles. The sauce from the shrimp is absorbed by the noodles as they steam together.
The entire meal is steamed on one plate. You don't need a special steamer to make this dinner.
If you don’t have a steamer, use a roasting pan or large skillet with a rack or broiler pan. Cover tightly with foil if you do not have a lid for the pan.
Or use a collapsible vegetable steaming rack and place in a skillet.
Another option is to place a rack or perforated foil pie plate upside down in a wok or other pan to keep the plate elevated from the water.
STEAMED GARLIC SHRIMP WITH VERMICELLI NOODLES
Servings: 2
4 ounces vermicelli rice noodles
¼ pound snow peas
¾ pound jumbo shrimp
4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided
5 garlic cloves, crushed, or 3 teaspoons minced garlic
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons water
2 teaspoons sugar
2 scallions, sliced (about ⅓ cup)
Place the vermicelli in a bowl of warm water. Soak for about 10 minutes until softened. Drain, and use scissors to cut the long noodles into 2 to 3 sections. Spread noodles on a large plate. Place the snow peas on top of the noodles. Add the shrimp over the snow peas.
Heat 2 teaspoons sesame oil in a small saucepan. Add the garlic, and sauté 1 minute. Spoon garlic and oil over the shrimp on the plate. Add the soy sauce, water and sugar to the same saucepan. Heat until sugar is dissolved. Add remaining 2 teaspoons sesame oil to the sauce. Set aside.
Bring water to a boil in a wok or large saucepan. Add a steam basket over the water, and place the plate of noodles and shrimp on top. Cover with a lid, and steam 10 minutes or until the shrimp turn pink.
Remove the plate, and spoon the sauce over the shrimp. Let soak in a minute, and divide the ingredients between 2 dinner plates.
Nutrition information per serving: 498 calories (19% from fat); 10.4 g fat (1.6 g saturated, 3.8 g monounsaturated); 276 mg cholesterol; 41.8 g protein; 59 g carbohydrates; 3.1 fiber; 1,082 mg sodium.
