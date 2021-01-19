Spanish-style omelet a tasty vegetarian dinner

This is a quick and easy take on a traditional Spanish omelet, also called Spanish tortilla.
It’s a traditional dish from Spain made with eggs and potatoes. I added cheese, tomatoes, scallions and smoked paprika to make a tasty vegetarian dinner. It can be served hot or at room temperature, making the omelet perfect for a do-ahead meal.
Any type of hard cheese can be used, and red or yellow potatoes can be used instead of Yukon Gold.
SPANISH-STYLE OMELET
Servings: 2
¾ pound Yukon gold potatoes (about 2½ cups cubed)
2 whole eggs
4 egg whites
¼ pound grated manchego cheese
1 cup sliced scallions
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 medium tomato, cut into ½-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
2 tablespoons chopped chives (optional garnish)
Preheat the broiler.
Cut the potatoes into ¼-inch pieces with skin on. Place in a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave 5 minutes on high.
Mix the whole eggs, egg whites, cheese, scallions and smoked paprika together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes, and sauté 3 minutes. Add egg mixture, spreading evenly to all edges of the skillet and making sure tomatoes are completely covered with the egg mixture. Let set 1 minute.
Place the skillet under the broiler about 5 inches from the heat for 5 minutes. The top should be golden and mixture set.
Remove from broiler, and sprinkle chives on top. Slide out of the skillet, divide in half and serve on 2 dinner plates.
Nutrition information per serving: 481 calories (45 percent from fat); 24.1 g fat (12.3 g saturated, 8.1 g monounsaturated); 226 mg cholesterol; 32.6 g protein; 35.7 g carbohydrates; 5.6 g fiber; 525 mg sodium.
