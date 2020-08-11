Spicy steak salad features jerk seasoning

Jerk seasoning, a Jamaican specialty, helps create a spicy, one-dish salad that’s perfect for hot summer evenings.
This spice mixture usually contains allspice, along with onion, thyme, nutmeg and cinnamon. For this quick dinner, I use prepared jerk seasoning that can be found in the spice section of the market.
You can alter the vegetables in the salad with your favorite ingredients or whatever you have on hand. Any type of quick-cooking steak can be used.
JERK STEAK SALAD
Servings: 2
2 cups defrosted corn kernels
1 cup red bell pepper cubes
1 cup sliced celery
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, divided
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat lettuce
14 cup reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
3/4 pound skirt steak
1/2 tablespoon jerk seasoning
2 teaspoons canola oil
Add the corn kernels, red bell pepper cubes, celery, 2 tablespoons cilantro and lettuce to a bowl. Add the dressing, and toss well. Divide between 2 dinner plates.
Remove visible fat from steak. Rub the jerk seasoning on both sides of the steak. Heat the oil in a medium-size skillet over medium-high heat. Add the steak, and sauté 2 minutes, then turn and sauté 2 more minutes. Reduce heat to medium, and cook another 2 minutes or until a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees for medium rare.
Remove steak, and carve into 1/2- to 1-inch slices. Place on top of salad. Spoon pan juices over steak. Sprinkle remaining 2 tablespoons cilantro on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 498 calories (44% from fat); 24.5 g fat (6.7 g saturated, 11.4 g monounsaturated); 110 mg cholesterol; 41.7 g protein; 38.5 g carbohydrates; 6.7 g fiber; 298 mg sodium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.