Evan S. Cole of Amesbury received a bachelor of science, cum laude, in international business and management from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, at the school’s commencement ceremony May 1.
William R. Kircher, son of Kathleen and Richard Kircher of Rowley, was named to the dean’s list at Providence College for the spring 2021 semester.
Kaitlyn Colby of Merrimac, a member of the Class of 2022, and Cassandra Medeiros of Salisbury, a member of the Class of 2021, were named to the Regis College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
Noah M. Gillingham of Newburyport was named to the dean’s list with honors at Providence College for the spring 2021 semester.
Connor Michael Kohan of Byfield, Melinda Maria Beuchelt of Rowley and Margaret Eileen Doyle of Salisbury were named to the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2021 semester.
Laura Kazmer of Georgetown was recently named to the dean’s list of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, for the spring 2021 semester.
Tess McColgan of Newbury, who is studying liberal arts, and Michael Twomey of Newburyport, who is studying computer science, were named to MassBay Community College dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
