Sweet and spicy wings sure to hit the spot

These sweet and spicy chicken wings are baked in the oven and then crisped under the broiler. I separated the drumettes from the flats for easier serving.
Add more hot pepper sauce if you like the wings really hot.
Microwaving the potatoes for the potato salad shortens the cooking time and means there’s no pot to wash. Make extra potato salad if you have time; it will keep a couple of days in the refrigerator and can be served with any meal.
Yellow or gold potatoes can be used instead of red potatoes.
An easy way to snip chives is with a scissors.
HONEY SPICED CHICKEN WINGS
Servings: 2
8 chicken wings, tips removed, drumettes and flats separated
3 tablespoons apricot jam
1 1/2 tablespoons honey
1/4 teaspoon hot pepper sauce
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil, and place in oven as it preheats.
Mix together the apricot jam, honey and hot pepper sauce. Spoon over wings.
Place the wings on the baking tray on the middle shelf in the oven, and bake 10 minutes or until a meat thermometer reaches 165 degrees.
Turn oven to broil, and crisp the chicken for 3 minutes. Watch to make sure they don’t burn. Remove, and divide between 2 dinner plates.
Nutrition information per serving: 512 calories (37% from fat); 21 g fat (5.9 g saturated, 8.1 g monounsaturated); 144 mg cholesterol; 47.6 g protein; 32.3 g carbohydrates; 0.2 g fiber; 172 mg sodium.
POTATO SALAD
Servings: 2
3/4 pound red potatoes
2 tablespoons distilled white vinegar
1 1/2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons canola oil
2 tablespoons warm water
1/3 cup snipped chives
1/3 cup diced celery
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Wash the potatoes, but do not peel them. Cut into 1/2- to 3/4-inch pieces.
Place the potatoes in a microwave-safe bowl, and microwave on high 5 minutes. Test to see they are soft. Add another minute or 2 if needed.
Mix together the vinegar, mustard, oil and warm water. Add the chives and celery. Stir into the potatoes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with the chicken wings.
Nutrition information per serving: 174 calories (27% from fat); 5.2 g fat (0.4 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated); 0 mg cholesterol; 4 g protein; 28.7 g carbohydrates; 3.9 g fiber; 170 mg sodium.
