Tasty scallop dish requires very little cooking

Sweet, plump scallops flavor this quick fried rice.
Scallops, which need very little cooking, should be prepared so that the inside remains creamy. Prolonged cooking will shrink and toughen them.
The secret to searing the scallops is to pat them dry with a paper towel and to make sure your skillet is very hot. They only need to sear for two minutes for this dish.
Using microwaveable brown rice means this meal can be ready in less than 10 minutes.
A quick way to defrost the peas is to place them in a colander and toss with water. Four crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic, and any sweet onion can be used instead of red onion.
SCALLOP FRIED RICE
Servings: 2
1 package microwaveable brown rice to measure 1½ cups cooked
3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
¾ pound large scallops
4 teaspoons sesame oil, divided use
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup sliced red onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
¼ cup drained sliced water chestnuts
1 egg
1 cup frozen peas, defrosted
1½ cups sliced scallions
Microwave the brown rice according to package instructions. Measure 1½ cups, and set aside. Save any extra rice for another meal.
Mix the soy sauce and hoisin sauce together, and set aside.
Pat the scallops dry with a paper towel. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the scallops, sauté 1 minute, turn them over and sauté 1 minute. Remove to a plate, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Add the onion, garlic and water chestnuts to the skillet. Sauté 1 minute. Add remaining 2 teaspoons oil and rice, and sauté 1 minute.
Reduce heat to medium-high. Make a hole in the center by pushing the rice aside. Add the egg, and scramble. When cooked, mix egg into the rice. Add the soy sauce mixture and peas. Mix well into the rice.
Return the scallops to the skillet, and toss with the rice. Divide between 2 dinner plates, and sprinkle scallions on top.
Nutrition information per serving: 569 calories (24% from fat); 14.9 g fat (2.7 g saturated, 5.2 g monounsaturated); 147 mg cholesterol; 42.3 g protein; 65.2 g carbohydrates; 8.1 g fiber; 1,231 mg sodium.
