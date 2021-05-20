The Amesbury Beat: Get ready for Bike Safety Day on Saturday

The bicycle is one of the oldest and most popular forms of transportation, enjoyed by old and young.
It’s a great hobby, relaxing form of exercise, and essential means of travel for many riders. While the popularity of riding a bicycle has spanned generations, it can also be dangerous, which brings us to this week’s traffic safety tips.
Motorists and bicyclists have responsibilities when it comes to safety because a crash between a bicycle and motor vehicle can be tragic. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports 846 people were killed in bicycle-involved crashes in 2019.
Although some motorists will disagree, bicyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists on public ways. Since a bicycle is much smaller than a motor vehicle, every rider needs to give their full attention when riding.
Staying to the right of the road, using hand signals, obeying traffic laws and wearing reflective clothing can help keep you safer. Helmets and protective gear can reduce the severity of an injury and possibly save your life, so drive defensively. Be aware of your surroundings and considerate of the traffic sharing the road.
When it comes to keeping bicyclists safe, every driver needs to be cautious and patient when approaching a rider. Give them plenty of room when passing, never follow too closely, and be cautious when backing and turning, especially in thickly settled areas and parking lots.
It can be tough to see a bicycle, so check twice; you might save a life. Bike lanes are being incorporated into more and more streets; these lanes are designed to improve safety, not for parking or turning.
Several states have also dedicated funds to improve and construct off-road bike paths, such as the Riverwalk, Ghost Trail and Garrison Trail locally. These ways provide a popular and safer option for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Motorists should be aware of locations where these paths intersect public ways and be prepared to stop for anyone seeking to cross. Warning signs are typically posted and reducing your speed always improves safety.
Lastly, I’m pleased to mention the Amesbury Rotary Club and Police Department are hosting Bike Safety Day on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until noon in the parking lot of Coastal Connections, 35 Water St.
The Rotary Club has a limited number of free helmets for participants, and is providing a free equipment check and setting up a rodeo course where kids will be able to practice their skills and learn about riding safely.
As a special addition, participants will be entered into a drawing with a chance to win a bicycle; the Rotary Club is giving away two new bikes!
Children of any age are invited to bring their bicycle, tricycle or scooter to the free event. It’s wonderful to see safety programs starting again as we all seek a return to normalcy.
For questions about the event, please contact either Officer Dave Clark or Officer Ron Guilmette at the police station, 978-388-1212.
At press time, the forecast looks favorable but check the Amesbury Police Facebook page for any weather-related changes.
