I truly and deeply enjoyed experimenting with preparing cauliflower in a variety of creative, scrumptious ways for this column.
When I started working on these dishes six weeks ago, cauliflower was readily available locally. But now that I have organized my writing and recipes to share them with you, locally grown cauliflower is no longer in season. I shopped at and contacted many of our fabulous Essex County farmers markets, stands and cooperatives over the last several days, and they are now sourcing cauliflower from Canada and California.
I’ve decided to share most of my cauliflower creations with you now, in spite of the fact that it isn’t grown in our region presently. The recipes themselves are a celebration of this healthy and versatile vegetable, and they are comforting and hearty, perfect for this time of year.
I have held back on sharing two of the cauliflower creations I came up with, one a phenomenal chicken thigh sheet pan dinner with spiced cauliflower that I will include soon in a sheet pan dinner column. The other is my favorite, an aromatic Indian curry cauliflower stew. The flavors and scents transported me back to India and the marvels of its unique and exquisite cuisine. I will share this in the future, too, perhaps with additional stews.
I hope you enjoy the recipes I have shared with you today that celebrate the simple magic of this subtle, underappreciated vegetable.
OVEN-ROASTED BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WITH BUTTERMILK BLUE CHEESE DIP
These crispy batter-dipped spicy Buffalo cauliflower nuggets will satisfy your deep-fried cravings without any of the accompanying mess and health risks associated with the high fat and cholesterol from frying. Make sure to use large florets, as smaller florets won’t have the right batter-to-cauliflower ratio and will turn out unpleasantly soggy. A few small steps, such as squeezing out excess moisture in a dry, clean kitchen towel and then dusting your florets with a light coating of cornstarch before battering will help bring a crisp result. It is also important to shake off excess batter from each floret and to cook at a high temperature (450 degrees). Finally, be careful not to crowd your cauliflower or it will steam rather than roast. Serve your Buffalo bites with my simple, yet delectable creamy blue cheese dip and garnish with scallions, cilantro, crumbled blue cheese, and carrot and celery sticks.
Servings: 4
1 large head cauliflower, stem and leaves removed, cut into large florets
For the batter:
⅓ cup cornstarch or flour (try rice flour for a gluten-free version)
1 cup all-purpose flour (or gluten-free rice flour)
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1¼ cups club soda
For the Buffalo sauce:
1 cup Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Wings Sauce
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 teaspoon garlic powder
¼ cup water
For the blue cheese dip:
⅓ cup buttermilk
2-3 tablespoons sour cream or plain Greek yogurt
1 heaping tablespoon mayonnaise
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 large clove garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon honey
½ cup blue cheese, crumbled
½ tablespoons chives, finely chopped
For serving (optional):
¼ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
¼ cup scallions, finely chopped
¼ cup blue cheese, crumbled
Carrot sticks
Celery sticks
Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a large baking sheet (11 inches by 18 inches) with parchment paper.
Place all dip ingredients in a small bowl except the blue cheese and chives; whisk and refrigerate. Place the Buffalo sauce ingredients in a small saucepan over low heat, stirring occasionally.
Prepare cauliflower florets, and squeeze out excess moisture in a large kitchen towel (you will have to do this in batches). Place in a large bowl, dust with cornstarch and toss to coat evenly.
Whisk all batter ingredients in a medium bowl. Dip florets in batter individually, shaking off any excess, and place on the prepared baking sheet. Roast for 30 minutes.
Transfer the florets to a large mixing bowl, and pour in the sauce. Toss several times to ensure that all the cauliflower is evenly coated. Return florets to baking sheet, and roast for an additional 10 minutes.
Gently fold the crumbled blue cheese into the buttermilk dip, and sprinkle with the chives. Serve the florets hot with cilantro, scallions, blue cheese, carrots and celery if desired, with the dip on the side.
CAULIFLOWER WITH ROASTED GARLIC AND PINE NUT GREMOLATA
Over the past three years, I have participated in many transformation workshops through my yoga studio, Roots to Wings in Newbury. As a group, we commit to meditate and practice yoga every day for 40 days and also devote ourselves to a "food experiment" for five days. We agree to avoid all processed foods, any added or refined sugar, caffeine, and meat. Each time I have "graduated," I have left feeling rested, more peaceful, healthier, stronger and definitely more energized. Of all the whole-food vegetarian dishes I have prepared and enjoyed during my workshops and beyond, roasted cauliflower with whole roasted garlic definitely tops all others. The cauliflower is tender-crisp, and the garlic is subtle, meltingly soft and sweet. I’ve added a little gremolata for freshness and vibrancy.
Servings: 4 as a side, 2 as an entree
1 head cauliflower, de-stemmed and sliced or broken into large florets
6-8 large garlic cloves, whole and unpeeled
1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
1 teaspoon ground red pepper flakes (optional)
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive olive (optional)
For the gremolata:
⅓ cup fresh Italian parsley, roughly chopped
¼ cup pine nuts, lightly toasted (in a toaster oven for approximately 2 minutes on low heat)
⅓ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated
1 teaspoon lemon zest
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Line a large 12-inch-by-18-inch sheet pan with parchment paper. Toss the florets and garlic cloves on the pan, and season with salt, pepper and red pepper flakes and a drizzle of olive oil. Toss with clean hands to coat evenly.
Bake for 30 minutes, then toss and bake for 15 minutes longer. Turn off oven, and remove garlic cloves from sheet pan, keeping the cauliflower on the sheet pan in the oven for a few minutes while you prepare the gremolata.
In a mixing bowl, gently blend the gremolata ingredients. Allow the roasted garlic cloves to cool for 2-3 minutes, then gently squeeze one end of each clove, releasing the plump, softened garlic into the ramekin. Mash and stir garlic with the back of a fork to combine.
Transfer cauliflower to a serving dish, and top with gremolata.
CAULIFLOWER GRATIN
This dish is creamy, dreamy, cheesy goodness made more addictive by the crispy, buttery breadcrumb topping, reminiscent of the universally loved potatoes au gratin. But this cauliflower creation is not quite as heavy, is low in starch and carbohydrates, and is high in fiber. Don’t get me wrong, it is fabulously decadent, but you won’t feel like you have to hibernate after having eating it. Because the florets are cooked only partially submerged in their creamy, cheesy bath, they maintain a bit of a tender bite with caramelization in every mouthful. I highly recommend preparing this recipe in a large roasting pan. It will seem somehow wrong, too sparse and loosely scattered, but trust me, the results are irresistible.
Servings: 6-8 as a side or 3-4 as an entree
For the gratin:
2 heads cauliflower, 3-4 pounds, de-stemmed and sliced or broken into large florets
1½ cups heavy cream
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
¼ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
½ teaspoon mustard powder
1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
½ teaspoon ground black pepper
2-3 sprigs fresh thyme
6 ounces Gruyère cheese, coarsely grated
For the topping:
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 cup panko breadcrumbs
1 clove garlic, minced
⅓ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Place the cream, 4 tablespoons butter, garlic, nutmeg, mustard powder, salt, pepper and thyme sprigs in a small, nonreactive saucepan, and whisk vigorously. Simmer over medium-low heat until slightly thickened, 5-10 minutes, being careful not to bring to a boil. Discard thyme sprigs.
Meanwhile, warm the butter and olive oil for the topping in a small skillet over medium for 1-2 minutes. Stir in the garlic, and sauté for 30 seconds. Pour in the breadcrumbs, stirring constantly for even browning for approximately 2 minutes, until lightly golden. Remove from heat, and gently fold in the Parmigiano-Reggiano. Set aside.
Once the cream has thickened, pour a very thin layer over the base of an 11-inch-by-14-inch roasting pan. Scatter in all your cauliflower florets. Pour remaining cream mixture all over cauliflower (they will only be partially submerged, not to worry). Scatter the Gruyère all over the creamy cauliflower mixture.
Cover tightly with aluminum foil. Roast for 30 minutes, remove foil and roast for 15 minutes longer until brown and bubbly. Top with breadcrumb topping, and bake for approximately 5 minutes longer until deeply golden (watch closely — they go from brown to burnt quite quickly).
Remove from the oven, and allow to rest and cool for 5 minutes.
RUSTIC, ROBUST RIBULLITA
This quintessentially rustic and robust Tuscan recipe is a humble "bread soup." Ribollita ("reboiled" in Italian) is a peasant dish, born out of necessity, dating back to the Middle Ages. Serfs would present kings, lords and other nobles with lavishly prepared meals served atop sliced stale bread, known as "trenchers" (before the introduction of plates, platters and utensils). Afterward, servants often gathered discarded food-soaked trenchers to be brought home and boiled with vegetables, herbs and beans grown in their small garden patches to feed their families. In my opinion, ribollita may just be the most scrumptious and satisfying use of leftovers in history.
Servings: 8
⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil
1 large yellow onion, diced (2 cups)
2 stalks celery, diced
3 large carrots, peeled and diced
1 Yukon gold potato, diced
2 cups cauliflower florets
1 bunch Tuscan kale, de-stemmed and shredded
1-2 cups Swiss chard, shredded
2 (15-ounce) cans cannellini beans, drained (do not rinse)
¼ cup fresh Italian parsley, roughly chopped
2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves
1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely minced
3 quarts chicken or vegetable stock
1 teaspoon sea salt
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
For serving:
8 thick slices stale rustic Italian bread
⅓ cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, finely grated
Extra-virgin olive oil for drizzling
Heat the olive oil in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the onions, celery and carrots, and cook for 5-7 minutes, until vegetables have become fragrant and slightly soft. Add the potatoes and cauliflower, and cook for 5 minutes longer, stirring frequently with a wooden spoon. Add the kale and Swiss chard, and stir, cooking for 2-3 minutes.
Finally, add the cannellini beans, herbs and stock. Season with salt and pepper, increase heat to high, and bring to a rolling boil. Stir, reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer for approximately 30 minutes longer.
Remove from heat, and season with additional salt and pepper if desired. If soup is too thick, add 2 additional cups of stock and heat for 5 minutes longer.
Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Ladle the soup into an 11-inch-by-14-inch baking dish (you will have extra soup for later). Top with the bread slices in a single layer, sprinkling each evenly with grated cheese. Roast for 12-15 minutes until bread is crisped with golden edges and cheese has melted.
Remove from oven. Allow to cool for 5 minutes. Ladle into individual soup bowls, approximately 2 ladles per bowl, making sure to include a crusty bread slice with each serving. Drizzle with olive oil.
Allison Lehane lives in Newbury, where she is a home cook who is passionate about locally sourced ingredients. Her recipes have been inspired by her world travels through her former career as an international home fashion buyer for TJX Corp. Contact her at highroad198@icloud.com.
