The tomatillo is an exotic, slightly mysterious, diminutive family member of the tomato.
Tomatillos are not a crop that is grown locally, and unfortunately, they are not widely or readily available in the Northeast, but they could be, should be and I truly hope they will be!
If I had to identify my favorite food, not a recipe or a dish or anything processed, but just a food in its pure, natural state, it would have to be the juicy, garden-ripe, fresh-off-the-vine, late-summer tomato. But wait: The tomato has a dazzlingly adorable little cousin that I’ve enjoyed again and again during more than half a dozen trips throughout the vibrantly beautiful country of Mexico: the tomatillo.
I discovered them here, quite by accident, while shopping at a local supermarket I normally do not frequent, during the first few weeks of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. I chose to shop in this particular store because of its vast size and because it appeared to have solid safety protocols in place. It was also distinctly less crowded than the local farmers markets and farm stands I usually frequent.
During my first scan of the produce department, I looked down and said, "Why have I never seen these at a local market before? Why have I never created any recipes with these?"
A couple of months and at least a dozen recipes later, I have fallen deeply in love with these gifts of nature. They have become a part of my summer recipe repertoire. I plan to plant them next year in our beloved tomato patch. I hope to inspire you to fall in love with them, too.
Tomatillos, which means little tomatoes in Spanish, are characterized by their papery husks, small size and bright green color. They are bit more acidic and less sweet; to me, they taste like tomatoes that have been drizzled with freshly squeezed lime juice. Hello, yum! They are covered by a slightly sticky film once you peel away their protective outer husks, but not to worry, it is easily removed with a quick rinse under cold water.
I honestly cannot understand why these ancient treasures are not more popular and widely available in New England. These under-the-radar gifts of the New World have been cultivated in Mexico for a very, very long time, originally domesticated as far back as 800 B.C. by the ancient Aztecs, and were a key crop in the pre-Columbian Maya civilization, too. I think they were onto something.
MY FAVORITE AVOCADO TOAST
This is not really a recipe, but more of a quick assembly of wholesome, scrumptious ingredients. The quality of bread is key. I prefer hearty multigrain and seed ciabatta bread, preferably from a bakery, not too thickly sliced. Do not make this without a ripe avocado, which should be mashed into your toasted bread when it’s still warm. I know Instagram is filled with images of photogenically fanned-out, perfectly sliced avocados, but that’s not where the flavor and the creamy, fatty goodness is! Finally, the key to any simple, minimum-ingredient recipe is in layering the freshest, best-quality and most flavorful ingredients you can: fresh lemon and/or lime juice, extra-virgin olive oil, flaky sea or kosher salt, fresh herbs, and dried ground pepper.
Servings: 1
2-3 slices multigrain and seed ciabatta bread, about 1/2 inch thick
1/2-3/4 medium ripe avocado (4 ounces)
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground Aleppo pepper
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)
2 small fresh tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed, patted dry and thinly sliced
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice (optional)
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro stems, rinsed, patted dry and finely diced
2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
Toast the ciabatta slices, and mash about 2 ounces of avocado into each slice. While still warm, using the back of a fork, drizzle with the lemon juice and season with the salt, pepper and garlic powder.
Top each slice with several tomatillo slices, sprinkle with a little fresh lime juice and cilantro stems, and drizzle with olive oil. Top with a bit more salt.
TOMATILLO SALSA VERDE
Tomatillo salsa verde is something I have happily devoured again and again during our many trips to Mexico. I’m always inspired to attempt to re-create (and relive) authentic tastes and culinary discoveries immediately after returning home from lands far and wide. But, for some reason, I had never brought fresh tomatillos into my own kitchen. Homemade salsa verde is a gift to the senses, bright with just the right amount of acidity, sour, spicy and herbaceous, yet mildly refreshing. In my opinion, it is best fresh, raw and uncooked. My husband, Brian, says he actually feels healthier as he is eating it. Try it with grilled meats and seafood; on eggs, burgers and nachos; in salad dressings; drizzled over roasted vegetables and rice; and with traditional Mexican dishes such as enchiladas, tacos, tostadas, chilaquiles and ceviche.
Makes approximately 3 cups
1 pound (16 ounces) tomatillos, outer husks removed, rinsed thoroughly to remove any sticky residue, and patted dry
2 jalapeños or serrano peppers, inner membranes and stems removed (remove seeds for less heat), roughly chopped
2-3 large cloves garlic, minced
1/2-2/3 cup white onion, roughly chopped
Juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 1/2 cups fresh cilantro, stems and leaves, thoroughly rinsed, patted dry and roughly chopped
Prep all ingredients, and add everything to the food processor except the cilantro. Pulse 6-8 times until ingredients are well combined but not puréed. Add the cilantro, and pulse a few more times.
Store in an airtight container in your refrigerator, and it will last for weeks.
Variation: To make tomatillo salsa with avocado, add a large, ripe, peeled and pitted avocado that has been cubed into bite-size chunks. This will increase the volume to 4-5 cups, but it will stay fresh only for 2-3 days in your refrigerator. It's great as a dip for tortilla chips and fresh veggies such as zucchini sticks, sliced cucumber and carrots and on eggs, salads and authentic Mexican dishes.
BREAKFAST CHILAQUILES WITH CHORIZO AND SALSA VERDE
Authentic Mexican chilaquiles are one of my all-time favorite breakfast dishes. I still dream about the last time I had them, on my birthday, what a gift! We asked the wonderful waiters and bartenders at our hotel where they went to eat with their families. They led us to a cozy, casual, family-owned Mexican spot tucked away in a sun-splashed courtyard in Zihuatanejo’s city center. Breakfast could not have been more delicious, with fresh local fruit juices, unbelievable coffee and chilaquiles rojos. While I could never replicate that breakfast, this is my attempt, made with salsa verde rather than red salsa. Tip: The "fresh" corn tortillas must be dried out for a few hours (or up to a day or two); otherwise, they will absorb too much oil during frying and become soggy when simmered in the salsa verde.
Servings: 2
1/4-1/3 cup olive oil or corn oil
6 (6-inch) corn tortillas, stale, dry and cut into triangles
2 cups freshly prepared tomatillo salsa verde (see recipe above)
1 cup chicken stock
2 chorizo sausages, casings removed, crumbled
1 tablespoon butter
2 fresh eggs
For serving:
1/2 avocado, peeled, pitted, cubed and drizzled with fresh lime juice
1 ounce cotija cheese, crumbled (feta may be substituted)
1-2 tablespoons diced white onions or scallions
Pickled jalapeño slices to taste (optional)
1-2 tablespoons Mexican crema (sour cream may be substituted)
1 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves
1/2 teaspoon sea salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Mexican hot sauce (Cholula is our favorite)
Heat 1/4 cup oil over medium-high heat in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Once the oil is shimmering, add half the corn tortilla wedges in an even single layer, stirring and flipping when they just start to turn light golden brown, 1-2 minutes. Cook for 30 seconds to 1 minute longer, and transfer to paper towels to drain. Add additional oil if needed and remaining tortilla wedges, and repeat.
Place tortillas back in skillet, turn heat to medium, and pour in the salsa verde and chicken stock, simmering and stirring gently for 5 minutes. Turn off heat.
Meanwhile, in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the chorizo and cook for 5-6 minutes, stirring and breaking down until slightly golden. Transfer to paper towels to drain, and wipe the skillet clean. Add the butter to the skillet, and, once melted, fry both the eggs together, sunny side up, for 1-2 minutes.
Transfer eggs to the cast-iron skillet with the chip mixture, and top with the chorizo. Turn heat to medium-low, and cover for 1-2 minutes.
Remove from heat, and sprinkle on the avocado, cheese, onions, jalapeños, crema, cilantro, salt, pepper and hot sauce. Serve directly from the cast-iron skillet placed on a heatproof trivet.
CUMIN-ROASTED CAULIFLOWER AND SWEET POTATO TACOS WITH RED CABBAGE SLAW AND SALSA VERDE
These tacos are my ode to my favorite entree at The Paddle Inn in Newburyport, roasted cauliflower and butternut squash tacos. I’m pretty well obsessed with roasted cauliflower, and the restaurant's delectable masterpieces may be my favorite way to enjoy them. I find cauliflower roasts better and becomes more crisp without any added oil, so I do not use it. But I think I may be the only person on Earth who feels this way, so you might want to add 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil when tossing the florets.
Servings: 4
For the roasted vegetables:
1 large head cauliflower, destemmed, cut into 1- to 2-inch florets
1 large sweet potato, peeled, cut into 1-inch dice
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
For the red cabbage slaw:
2 1/2 to 3 cups red cabbage, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon honey
1 lime, zest and juice
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 kosher salt
1 scallion, thinly sliced
1/4 fresh cilantro, stems and leaves, rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped
For serving:
8 flour or flour-corn tortillas
1/2 cup salsa verde (see recipe above)
1 avocados
2 limes
1/3 cup queso fresco, crumbled (optional)
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large 13-inch-by-18-inch baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the cauliflower florets and diced sweet potato out in a single layer.
Combine all spices in a small ramekin, and sprinkle over veggies, tossing to coat evenly. Roast for 15 minutes, toss and roast for 15 minutes longer. Layer the tortillas, and wrap in tin foil, seal tightly and place in the oven on the lowest rack for 10 minutes.
Place the cabbage in a medium bowl. In a small ramekin, whisk together all liquid ingredients with the minced garlic, and drizzle over cabbage. Sprinkle on the salt, scallions and cilantro, and toss to combine. Refrigerate.
Peel, pit and dice the avocado into 1/2-inch cubes. Place in a small bowl, and squeeze on a little fresh lime or lemon juice to prevent browning. Cut the limes into wedges.
To serve, place the roasted veggies, slaw, salsa verde, avocado, lime wedges and queso fresco (if using) on a large cutting or serving board with the warmed tortillas, and allow your guests to customize their tacos.
ROASTED MEXICAN SWEET POTATO WEDGES
This dish is perfect for two people as a vegetarian entree or for four as a side dish. The sweetness of the potatoes is enhanced by roasting with a little local wildflower honey from Northern Lights Farm in Ipswich. The fresh Mexican toppings may be unexpected, but the combination of flavors and textures is pretty phenomenal.
Servings: 2-4
For the sweet potatoes:
2 large sweet potatoes
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon raw wildflower honey
For the toppings:
1 ear corn, kernels scraped from the cob, patted dry (1/2 cup)
3-4 cherry tomatoes, halved
1/4 cup red onion, finely diced
1/4 cup scallions, thinly sliced
1/2 large avocados, peeled, pitted and diced (immediately drizzled with fresh lemon or lime juice to prevent browning)
1/2 jalapeño, thinly sliced (optional)
Kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste
1/4 cup salsa verde (see recipe above)
2 tablespoons sour cream
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, rinsed, patted dry and finely chopped
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper
Peel the sweet potatoes, and slice in half lengthwise. Cut each half into 3-4 wedges.
Whisk the salt, pepper, cayenne, oil and honey in a small ramekin, and drizzle over potatoes, tossing to coat evenly.
Spread the potatoes out into a single layer on the baking sheet. Roast for 15 minutes, then turn and roast for an additional 10 minutes. Remove.
Transfer to a large bowl or serving platter while still hot, sprinkling with topping ingredients and finishing with dollops of salsa verde and sour cream. Sprinkle on the cilantro, and serve at once.
Allison Lehane lives in Newbury, where she is a home cook who is passionate about locally sourced ingredients. Her recipes have been inspired by her world travels through her former career as an international home fashion buyer for TJX Corp. Contact her at highroad198@icloud.com.
