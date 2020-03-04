The Milkmen make it happen.
Moreover, they make it up as they go along.
Successive casts have been mining crowds for laughter since 2008, uncovering rich veins of the valuable stuff here and there.
This Friday, the Timberlane Regional High School improv team’s 14 members will be back onstage for a “National Improv Day” show.
It’s a made-up holiday, courtesy of their coach and Milkmen co-founder Michael Castano, also a Timberlane English teacher and alumni.
The action starts at 7 p.m. and lasts for 90 minutes.
Enough time for 12 skits, three minutes each on the revolving stage at Timberlane Performing Arts Center’s Recital Hall.
Co-conspirators include five members — half the troupe — from the North Shore improv group Accidentally On Purpose.
The audience lends a conspiratorial hand, too. Those who cough up a donation — it goes to charity — get to suggest games.
Games are the skits actors perform. Typically, a skit has two, three or four characters.
The games range from outlandish and outrageous to understated and tongue in cheek. Or a combination thereof.
No one from The Milkmen’s ranks knows the game to be played until coach Castano announces it.
He calls out players’ names, too. They then pounce on the roles, ready to land and think on their feet.
Castano is a lion tamer of sorts. Only his big cats are students, an equally unpredictable lot.
Among them are seniors Emily Query and Maddy Takesian. Like others on the squad, they are multitalented.
Query plays in the school band, belongs to the Timberlane Players drama group and makes posters for each Milkmen show.
She plans to pursue graphic arts in college.
Takesian, meanwhile, is president of the chorus, belongs to the Timberlane Players and draws cast-member trading cards for each Milkmen show. She plans to study theater in college.
The Milkmen build characters and forge a rapport with fellow actors.
Their stories need a beginning, middle and end. The humor sometimes arises from characters thrust into swiftly changing situations or from word play or physical humor.
Try too hard for yuks or seek out the spotlight, and laughter is likely to die on the vine. Each student has their specialty, but ultimately improv’s a team game, the coach and players say.
Query considers herself a story driver, pushing the story to resolution.
Takesian calls herself a table-setter.
She likes to forget about everything and make people laugh.
All milkies, Castano said, enjoy the feeling of belonging to a group and making people laugh.
Membership is a competitive venture. Fifty students tried out for this school year’s squad, and only about a quarter of them were selected.
One student who failed to make the team, Justin Livingston, improvised a way of getting involved. The all-state drummer formed a Milkmen house band, Udder Chaos, to accompany the shows.
The Milkmen are made up of kids from all walks of school life — actors, athletes, a class president.
“We are all kind of awkward,” Query said.
Not onstage.
“The kids who do improv are fearless,” said Ted Neary, a member of Accidentally On Purpose. “That’s the beauty of it, those kids of kids who jump in are fearless.”
The Milkmen practice weekly, 90 minutes on Fridays after school gets out.
They meet from September through June, hosting shows monthly, said Castano, the Milkmen ringmaster.
He was once a Timberlane student himself.
He and two other students, Mike Short and Zach Onett, started the troupe 13 years ago after taking drama teacher Eric Constantineau’s improv class.
The troupe’s name emerged from a Paul Revere skit which gave birth to the cry, “The Milkmen are coming, The Milkmen are coming.”
They will arrive March 6, National Improv Day, sandwiched between National Grammar Day (March 4) and National Meatball Day (March 9).
IF YOU GO
What: “The Milkmen Present National Improv Day,” with special guests Accidentally on Purpose
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H.
How much: Free, with donations accepted for charity
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.