Haverhill resident DaleAnn Everitt shares her recipe for taco chicken, which she makes in a slow cooker. You can also use a Dutch oven.
“Cooking and baking are my stress relievers and show my love of food of all kinds,” Everitt said.
Everitt said that she eats “a lot of chicken and was bored with all of the usual bland recipes.” So she created this dish a few months ago.
“The chicken in this recipe is also good used for chicken tacos, taco salad or spicy chicken salad,” she said.
It can also be made with beef or pork.
TACO CHICKEN
Servings: 4-6
1 32-ounce carton beef broth
1 ounce McCormick Mild Taco Seasoning Mix
Salt and pepper to taste
4-6 deboned, skinless chicken breasts (or your favorite equivalent chicken parts, such as thighs and/or drumsticks)
1 large sweet white onion, diced
20 green olives stuffed with pimento, sliced (optional)
1 small green pepper, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips
1 small red pepper, sliced lengthwise into 1/2-inch strips
2/3 cup chunky salsa
1 large tomato, diced
Turn a slow cooker to high. Add the beef broth, taco seasoning, salt and pepper, and stir well. Wash the chicken pieces, and add to liquid. Add remaining recipe ingredients on top of chicken pieces.
Cover, and cook on high for 2 hours. Reduce heat to medium, and cook 3-4 hours, stirring occasionally after 2 hours.
You can add hot sauce or hot spices to taste before serving. Serve sauce over rice.
