Last week, I was telling you about the timing of applying crabgrass control. This week, I want to tell you about the different types of crabgrass control.
Many people like to use organic fertilizers on their lawn. Up until about 10 to 15 years ago, there wasn’t a readily available organic crabgrass control.
One year at a trade show, I found a product called corn gluten meal. It is a byproduct of corn syrup and cornstarch production. The corn gluten can be applied to the lawn about the time the forsythia comes into bloom. Once it is applied to the lawn, it will inhibit the germination of crabgrass seed and many other weed seed. It will last for about six weeks. Keep in mind that it will also prevent any lawn seed from germinating during that six-week period.
If you want to seed your lawn, you will definitely need to wait at least six weeks after putting down the corn gluten meal. I have found that to really control the crabgrass seed, you may need to apply the corn gluten meal at a heavy rate. On the bright side, the meal has nitrogen in an organic form. This will fertilize your lawn along with controlling the crabgrass seed.
On the chemical side of lawn fertilizer and crabgrass control, there are two distinctly different types of product.
You will find that the most heavily promoted type of control product will combine the fertilizer and crabgrass control, and it is applied about the time that the forsythia bushes are in bloom. Once this product is down, it will control the crabgrass seed.
Here’s the rub on this product. It will remain active on the soil for about 14 to 16 weeks. It will kill grass seed. If you do the math, that is roughly four months of control of seed. If you apply it in April, you would have to wait until roughly August to put down grass seed. You could apply grass seed at that time, but keeping up with the summer heat when it comes to watering the seed can be a big problem.
The other chemical product is usually labeled as spring seeding lawn fertilizer and crabgrass control. This product uses a different chemical that will kill the crabgrass seed, yet will allow you to immediately plant grass seed.
Keep in mind that you can put the grass seed down later, but any disturbance of the soil from loosening up the soil for the application of the grass seed will “break” the barrier that kills the crabgrass seed. Loosening the soil later on can bring crabgrass seed to the surface of the soil and allow the crabgrass seed to germinate.
If you plan on seeding patches of lawn or if you are putting in a new lawn, the spring seeding formula is the one you will want to use.
Controlling crabgrass in your lawn can take a few years of work to get the best results. If your lawn grows thickly, the grass can shade the soil to the extent that the crabgrass seed won’t germinate. Ultimately, a thick and rapidly growing lawn will force out many of the weeds that will grow in your lawn.
Well, that’s all for this week. I’ll talk to you again next week.
Tim Lamprey has worked in the lawn and garden industry for 45 years.
