The front of our house faces north, so naturally, it doesn’t have soil that warms up early in the season. Yesterday was the first day that the tulip and daffodil leaves started pushing up through the soil. Does this mean spring is just around the corner? Only time will tell.
I was looking out the window the other day and saw a flock of birds on the front lawn picking up some seed that was on the lawn. My best guess is that they were picking up the crabgrass seed from last fall. Yes, I do have some crabgrass in my lawn. Even garden writers have some problem areas in their lawns and gardens.
However, I am very happy to allow the birds to eat all the crabgrass seed that their little hearts desire. Of course, it got me to thinking about crabgrass and how intensely some people hate having it in their lawn. So let’s talk about crabgrass.
There are many different types of weeds that can grow in your lawn. Some are perennial weeds. These weeds come back from their root system each year. Other weeds are annual weeds. These weeds die in the fall once the frost hits the weed. However, annual weeds will generally drop seeds in the fall that will sprout in the spring.
Crabgrass is one of the annual weeds. In the fall, crabgrass will drop a large number of seeds. Once the frost arrives, the crabgrass plants that were in your lawn will die, and they will never grow again.
If you look at your lawn now, you may see a brown, low-growing grass. It will easily pull up as you rake your lawn. Those are the crabgrass weeds from last year. However, the seeds they dropped in the fall will remain on the soil waiting for the soil temperature to rise enough to cause those seeds to sprout.
Even though the temperatures are rising, the soil is nowhere near warm enough for those seeds to sprout. This presents a problem in that you are soon going to see all kinds of TV ads touting that it is time to apply a weedkiller to your lawn to control crabgrass. Well, it may be warm enough somewhere in America to apply the crabgrass control, but it sure isn’t time in our area.
As I said, crabgrass is an annual weed. The seeds are what you are trying to control. Your basic weed-and-feed fertilizer combination will not kill those seeds. You will need to apply a crabgrass control plus lawn fertilizer as your first application to your lawn. This type of combination is what you will see in those TV ads.
However, there are things you need to know if you want this type of product to work. First, you need to get all of your lawn raking done before you put this type of product down. The seed-killing part will form a barrier on the surface of the soil once some rain or irrigation releases the product onto the soil. If you put it down and then start to rake again, it will break that barrier and the seed will grow.
The other thing you need to know is that the control part kills the seed as the seed sprouts. The soil temperature that causes the seed to sprout is close to the soil temperature that makes the forsythia bushes go by flower. I always have recommended that people apply the control product when the forsythia flowers are in bloom. I have seen years where this happens in mid-April, and I have seen years where it is as late as mid-May.
If you put the control down too early, you run the risk of a heavy rain washing it away. Even a prolonged level of traffic on the lawn after the rain releases it and before the soil warms up enough for the seed to sprout can lead to gaps in seed control due to the damage to the barrier on the surface of the soil.
Please don’t succumb to the temptation of putting down your crabgrass control too early in the season. Over the years, I have talked to way too many people who have had crabgrass problems because they put the product down too early.
Well, that’s all for this week. I’ll talk to you again next week.
Tim Lamprey has worked in the lawn and garden industry for 45 years.
