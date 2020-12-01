Warm up with this quick butternut squash soup

This is comforting, thick, creamy, vegetarian soup that is perfect for this time of year.
It's quick to prep and cook using butternut squash already cut into cubes. Cut cubes can be found in the produce section of the market. You can also use butternut squash spirals if cubes aren't available.
Or, if you prefer, you can peel a whole squash and cut it into 1-inch cubes. Just note that they may take longer to cook.
I use shallots for the soup. They are a mild-flavored member of the onion family. Shallots break down as they cook, making a smoother sauce than their onion cousins. However, you can substitute white or any sweet onion if so desired.
Gala or Honeycrisp apples are used. They're sweet and do not turn brown when cut. If using other apples, cut them just before adding them to the soup to prevent them from turning brown.
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
Servings: 2
2 teaspoons olive oil
2 shallots, sliced (about 1/2 cup)
2 teaspoons minced garlic or 4 crushed garlic cloves
1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger or 2 teaspoons ground ginger
4 cups butternut squash cubes (about 1 pound)
2 cups vegetable broth
1/2 cup toasted pecan pieces
2 slices toasted whole-grain baguette
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Salt
2 tablespoons light cream
1 cup diced Gala or Honeycrisp apples
Heat the oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the shallots, garlic, ginger and butternut squash cubes.
Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring several times. Add the vegetable broth, and bring to a simmer. Lower heat to medium, cover with a lid and simmer 15 minutes. The squash should be soft. Cook a few more minutes, if needed.
Meanwhile, toast the pecans and baguette. When soup is ready, add the nutmeg and salt to taste.
Remove soup to a blender, and process until smooth. Divide between two large soup bowls, and swirl the cream onto the soup. Sprinkle the pecans and apples on top, and serve with the toasted baguette.
Nutrition information per serving: 542 calories (47% from fat); 28.2 g fat (4.5 g saturated, 14.3 g monounsaturated); 10 mg cholesterol; 11.4 g protein; 72.6 g carbohydrates; 11.1 g fiber; 362 mg sodium.
