WEST NEWBURY — Award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin returns to GAR Memorial Library in February to talk about the “best of the best” when it comes to television shows from the last several decades.
Based on his book, “The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time,” Gitlin’s presentation ranks and provides snippets from some of the most popular shows, including “I Love Lucy,” “All in the Family,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Cheers,” “Seinfeld,” “The Big Bang Theory,” “M*A*S*H,” “The Andy Griffith Show” and “Modern Family.”
Participants will be challenged with situation comedy trivia, discuss Gitlin’s ranking criteria, and explore the evolution of “sitcoms” over the years. The virtual presentation is Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Other activities for adults at the library coming up in the next month include Who Done It? Mystery Book Group at noon on Feb. 11. For February, the group tackles “The Crocodile on the Sandbank” by Elizabeth Peters. Contact the library by phone or email to receive the Zoom link.
On Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m., journalist Matthew Hongoltz-Hetling discusses his book “A Libertarian Walks Into a Bear: The Utopian Plot to Liberate an American Town.”
The author talks about the Free Town Project, a plan in 2004 that motivated Libertarians from across the country to descend on Grafton, New Hampshire, with the goal of eliminating its municipal government.
But as public funding for services dried up — the Fire Department, schools, library and — perhaps most importantly, wildlife services — and residents began ignoring laws and regulations for hunting and food disposal, the newly formed off-the-grid tent community caught the attention of some unruly neighbors: bears. The tiny town became a radical social experiment —until the bear attacks started.
The GAR Book Group meets next March 1 at 7 p.m. This month’s book is “The Elephant Whisperer: My Life with the Herd in the African Wild” by Lawrence Anthony. Contact the library by phone or email to access the Zoom link. The group meets on the first Monday of each month and all are welcome.
Teens ages 13 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Advisory Group for a game of Among Us on Feb. 4 at 4 p.m. The popular multiplayer computer game has players complete classic spaceship maintenance on a virtual spaceship.
Download the free Among Us app and watch the library calendar for additional Among Us dates — for teens and for ages 9 to 13. Contact Kristen with any questions: kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org
For budding authors, fan fiction writers or poets, the Teen Creative Writing Club meets Feb. 17 at 3:30 p.m. It’s a chance to meet fellow teenage writers, discuss the craft and favorite writing genres, and participate in an in-club writing exercise. Anyone interested in attending the Zoom writing session can contact Kristen: kyoung@westnewburylibrary.org.
On Feb. 18 from 4 to 4:40 p.m., families can Zoom into a live animal presentation by Curious Creatures. Registration required.
The Early Readers Book Club offers children in kindergarten through second grade a chance to read some of their favorite books, riddles and jokes with the children’s librarian, Miss Kate. This month, the group is reading books by Mo Willems. A library copy of the Book of the Month and craft supplies are provided at registration. The club meets Tuesday from 4 to 4:40 p.m.
Family Storytime is Tuesdays at 10 a.m. for infants and up with stories, songs, fingerplays and craft ideas. Register to get the Zoom link or email Miss Kate: kgove@westnewburylibrary.org.
Registration at westnewburylibrary.org is required to attend any event unless otherwise noted.
These programs are supported by the Friends of the West Newbury Library.
