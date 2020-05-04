Winners announced in NAA's Regional Juried Show

NEWBURYPORT – Local artist Lucia Moskal's pastel "Dune Shadows" was named Best in Show and winner in the pastel category in the Newburyport Art Association's 23rd Annual Regional Juried Show, which can be viewed online through June 30.
Ruth Greene-McNally, curator and collections manager at the Ogunquit Museum of Modern Art in Maine, was juror for the show.
In her remarks about Moskal's pastel, Greene-McNally called it "a fine example of the complexities of working the medium."
In addition, she wrote the work is "Expertly crafted, the color and handling is vibrant and diversified. The artist demonstrates smooth sweeping surfaces and finite handling of the tools and ground. Light is perfectly proportioned. The eye finds much to follow with flat expanses like the sky and busy, intricate details in blades of tawny grass. Distance and foreground are handled equally well, a feat not easily realized in a small format. The artist pays a wonderful compliment to Allen Bull’s original photograph.
This NAA show brought in 512 submissions, which Greene-McNally wrote "says more about your community's vibrancy, bravery and dedication."
She had been asked to limit the number of selections to 145, but "pushed the limit" and selected 149 pieces. She also chose 36 objects for honorable mention "simply because the work commanded my attention and needed to be acknowledged. Art in the time of Coronavirus commands more committed levels of attention in addition to new kinds of “performance” in the realities of online exhibitions. Nevertheless, the experience of viewing art, regardless of our access is valuable now more than ever."
All works will be for sale. Any works sold will have a pick-up arranged at then conclusion of the show and when it is safe to reopen.
The following is the list of winning entries.
Best in Category Selections
Acrylic: Early Start by Lisa Clark
Digital Art: The Opening by Dido Nydick
Drawing: Sasha by Kelley Hails
Fine Crafts: Luminaria D by Lee Gordon
Mixed Media: Sans Mirrors by Sandra Golbert
Oil: The Shapes of Dawn by Michael Milczarek
Photography: Joppa Clouds by C. Max Schenk
Printmaking: Busch Stadium by Diane Francis
Sculpture: Adam by Richard Honan
Watercolor: Kyoto Nocturne by Norris Strawbridge
