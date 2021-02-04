NEWBURYPORT — As part of its 2020-21 radio broadcast season, the Metropolitan Opera will air Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor,” starring Maria Callas, on Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM.
This will be the Metropolitan Opera’s first-ever “Listeners’ Choice” broadcast, a historic performance chosen by radio listeners from around the world, according to a press release.
This performance from Dec. 8, 1956, is the renowned soprano’s only Met radio broadcast. She portrayed the tragic heroine who comes undone in one of opera’s most famous mad scenes.
Callas joined a cast featuring Giuseppe Campora as Lucia’s lover, Edgardo; Enzo Sordello as Enrico, her brother and Edgardo’s sworn enemy; and Nicola Moscona as Raimondo. Fausto Cleva conducted.
In December, the Met invited members of its worldwide radio audience to vote for their favorite from among 10 legendary performances drawn from the Met archives.
The “Listeners’ Choice” broadcast of “Lucia di Lammermoor” will include new commentary and radio features reflecting on Callas’ portrayal of this iconic role, as well as comments from radio listeners explaining why this broadcast was their top choice.
“Lucia di Lammermoor” will be heard on WJOP over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
