NEWBURYPORT — “Lifting Your Spirit,” a monthly television show, debuts Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The show, hosted by the Rev. Joel Grossman and Ted Jones on Channel 8, will feature guests speaking about their spiritual lives and sharing ways to raise the human spirit.
The first guest will be the Rev. Rebecca Bryan of the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church in Newburyport. The show will air every third Wednesday of the month at 11:30 a.m.
"Lifting Your Spirit” can also be seen and heard later through NCMHub.org and by following the show's YouTube channel or SoundCloudplaylist.
The show is based on several principles, including that everyone is spiritual and there are many ways to lift one's spirit – not only through religious practices, but also through nature, art, human relationships and service to others. Each person’s spiritual path is unique and may change over time, according to Grossman.
The show is also based on the principle that it is important to respect one's spiritual journey, trusting that one step leads to another, and to respect each person's spiritual journey, he said.
Grossman is an interfaith minister and the director of spiritual services for Constellation Hospice. He also offers spiritual coaching on a donation basis through www.spiritualjourneysupport.com/.
Jones is a meditation instructor at North Shore Insight Meditation Center and a workshop leader exploring the intersection of Buddhist and Christian meditation traditions.
Channel 8 is part of the Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub, or NCM Hub.
For more information, contact Grossman at jgrossman@constellationhs.com or 978-904-1086.
