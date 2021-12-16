NEWBURYPORT — Link House Inc. has raised $172,000 through its Drive to Thrive Matching Challenge, boosted by an anonymous donor who matched $70,000.
The campaign raised $32,000 above the goal for a grand total of $172,000.
“We are so grateful for our anonymous donor, an extraordinary gift from the Newburyport Area Industrial Development (NAID) Charitable Foundation, our sponsors, and donors for their support,” said Link House Executive Director Gary Gastman in a press release.
Gastman said he was grateful for the strong support of the community during uncertain times.
One of the first initiatives Link House will embark upon is a feasibility study to add services to the underserved youth population.
“We are studying the viability of adding services to the underserved youth population who are part of a national mental health crisis due to the pandemic,” Gastman said.
He noted that the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and Children’s Hospital Association have declared a national emergency regarding children’s mental health, citing the pandemic’s toll and other challenges.
To learn more about Link House, go to linkhouseinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.