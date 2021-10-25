AMESBURY — Link House Inc. has launched its Drive to Thrive Matching Challenge, a virtual fundraiser for its Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services, four residential programs and a sober house for women.
Executive Director Gary Gastman said an anonymous donor will once again match all gifts up to a total of $70,000, according to a press release.
“We are so grateful for this opportunity to raise funds for Link House Inc.,” said Gastman, who noted that the money would be used to sustain and expand the nonprofit’s programs and services.
The funding would also be used to consider expanding services to underserved age groups with growing mental health needs caused by the pandemic, and continuing to combat the opioid epidemic and reduce the number of drug overdoses in the community.
Last year’s fundraising campaign raised $48,000, which was matched by the donor to raise $96,000.
Along with a rise in depression and anxiety in adults, the impact on youths is a growing concern with suicide now second only to accidents for causing teenage deaths, according to the press release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that drug overdoses rose 30% last year, according to Link House.
For nearly five decades, Link House has provided programs and services to more than 5,500 people and is poised to help the community meet the growing substance use and mental health needs due to a mental health crisis created by the pandemic, the press release said.
“CBHATS has seen an increase in mental health needs during the pandemic,” Gastman said of the Center for Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Services.
“Anxiety, depression, alcohol consumption and social isolation have all escalated,” he added. “We quickly pivoted and launched telehealth at CBHATS and added therapists. ... A lot of barriers have been removed and we are able to help many more people.”
Gastman said the challenge will enable Link House to help even more people at a critical time.
“As we steer to our 50th year in 2022, we are filled with gratitude for our generous donor who appeared at a milestone moment in our history when we are uniquely poised to help the community,” he said.
Visit linkhouseinc.org/drive-to-thrive for more information.
