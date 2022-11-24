AMESBURY — The Amesbury Lions Club will collect peanut butter and jelly during the city's annual holiday parade on Saturday, Dec. 3.
As the Lions travel the parade route, they will collect jars of peanut butter and jelly to benefit Our Neighbors' Table. Onlookers are asked to bring 12- to 20- ounce containers of peanut butter and/or jelly when they come to watch the parade.
“The point of this PB&J drive is to engage the community in spreading love for families that are being especially spread thin by this year’s rising inflation," said Lions Club President Christina Johnson.
Peanut butter is the most requested item at U.S. food pantries,” according to Feeding America, the largest charity working to end hunger in the country.
The capstone of the Lions' peanut butter and jelly efforts will be its float, which not only celebrates holidays from around the world - the parade theme, but will feature four life-sized peanut butter and jelly characters along with the club’s Lions mascot.
In addition to collecting those items along the parade route, Lion proprietors of Gould Insurance, Coco Early & Associates – Amesbury, and Phat Cats Bistro, are accepting donations at their places of business.
A check for $5 can be mailed to the Lions (c/o ALC Secretary, 14 Depot Road, Hampton Falls, NH 03842). The Lions will use the money to purchase peanut butter for Our Neighbors' Table.
