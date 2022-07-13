NEWBURYPORT — The Lions and Exchange Clubs of Newburyport seek sponsors for their first benefit health and wellness fair Sept. 24.
The community health fair will be from 10 to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 21 Low St. Vendors from health-related fields will demonstrate their goods and services. Admission is free.
Proceeds from the health fair will be donated to the First Church of Newbury food pantry. The clubs seek event sponsors at the $1,500, $1,000, $500, $300 and $100 contribution levels, with only one sold at the $1,500 "Elite" level.
All sponsorships are tax deductible through the Lion Club 501(c)(3) status and include the option of a table display; company logos would be included in the advertising, according to a press release from the clubs.
Table vendors are sought in the fields of acupuncture, assisted living, children's day care, chiropractic, community service, dental and eye care, financial management, fitness, food pantry, garden club, hearing, holistic medicine, home health care, hospitals, massage, nutrition, physical therapy, yoga and meditation.
While the fair is an opportunity for businesses to promote themselves, no sales will be allowed at the fair. Representatives in each vendor category will be limited to two to maximize exposure for each vendor, according to the clubs.
The Lion's Eye Mobile and Lion's Organ Donor Awareness will be present, as will the Pelican Intervention Fund and American Red Cross. Invitations are being sent to Newburyport's Fire, Police, Health and Parks departments.
Requests for applications and answers to questions are available at nbpthealthfair@gmail.com. Categories will be filled on a first-received, first-accepted basis. Thirty tables available for vendors; the deadline for applications is July 25.
