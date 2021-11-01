AMESBURY — Lions Club International Foundation presented Amesbury Lion John R. Massaua with its Melvin Jones Fellowship Award, the highest recognition given by the Lions to those who have provided outstanding humanitarian service to their communities and beyond.
Amesbury Lions Club President Paul Eastman honored Massaua with the award at the club's biweekly gathering Oct. 26.
Eastman spoke of Massaua’s dedication and commitment to helping make the club positive and successful, but he also talked extensively about Massaua’s other service, including his work with Our Neighbors' Table, where he served as full-time volunteer project manager for the planning, design, construction management and launch of the Jardis-Taylor Center.
Massaua was a founding officer of the Jaycees in Beacon Falls, Connecticut. Later, as a Rotary Club member in Maine, he was named a Paul Harris Fellow – the organization’s highest honor.
Massaua had a 30-year career in high-level executive positions in the retail and wholesale industry, which included being a founding officer for Staples the Office Superstore.
Massaua then went on to a career of service, spending the last 10 years before his retirement counseling small businesses and teaching prospective entrepreneurs as a Price-Babson Fellow at the University of Southern Maine.
Upon his retirement in 2010, Massaua moved with his wife, Janice, to Amesbury, where service became his primary objective, not only by joining the Lions, but in taking on a four-year role as a self-taught webmaster for Holy Family Parish, as well as serving 11 years on its finance committee.
As an Amesbury Lion, Massaua, who now lives in Stratham, New Hampshire, has been co-chair of the annual golf tournament for several years and serves on the scholarship committee.
In 2018, he was recognized as Amesbury’s Lion of the Year and in 2019 as Amesbury Lions’ Unsung Hero. Lions Club International Foundation has designated Massaua as a Lion of Commitment.
Within the last few years, Massaua was diagnosed with interstitial pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal illness that has no known cure, so he is working with the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation to spread awareness and raise money in search of a cure.
