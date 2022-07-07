SALISBURY — The tennis courts at Lions Park received a facelift over the spring and are filling up with pickleball players on a regular basis.
In October, Town Meeting voters approved the spending of $60,000 to make some much-needed improvements and repairs to the park.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz said the town completely revamped the park’s six tennis courts, which had sat mostly idle during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But an ever-increasing pickleball craze swept Greater Newburyport, courtesy of instructor Ginger Iola last summer and, with the renovations complete, suddenly the courts at Lions Park are becoming more difficult to book.
“We’ve got people running into the hundreds who want to play,” Roketenetz said. “So, we quickly realized that we needed to listen to the community and make improvements where the people are,”
Although Iola has moved on from organizing pickleball in Salisbury, the town has brought on a pair of new organizers, Nancy Claire and Betsy Yarvitz.
They have already mobilized roughly 200 players who have been playing every Tuesday and Thursday. Advanced pickleball players have also been playing regularly at Lions Park during the week.
“They’re totally killing it, Roketenetz said. “The court looks absolutely incredible and this will give us a great opportunity to showcase it.”
The outlook at Lions Park was less sunny when two dugouts were damaged by vandals in February.
Selectman Michael Colburn, a member of the Parks and Recreation Commission, said the Salisbury Lions Club repaired and repainted the damaged dugouts during a spring volunteer cleanup day in April.
Volunteers also painted all the lines on the park’s basketball courts, while repairs were made to the swings as well.
The baseball and softball diamonds are now in “great shape,” according to Colburn who said visitors should expect to see new security cameras and open-air dugouts soon.
“The park has always been maintained by volunteers in the past,” he said. “The people really love it, so they are now voting to approve making improvements.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.